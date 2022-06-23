Houston, TX

Gas to increase to $6 per gallon according to experts at the University of Houston. What can Biden do to prevent this?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzRsM_0gJIo9EG00
Adobe Free Stock Image

Gas prices have been out of control this year, thanks to the increased cost of crude oil fuelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This has caused gasoline prices to increase by over $1.70 per gallon.

According to data from AAA, there has been some short-term relief, with the average cost of a gallon of gas falling below $5 this week. However, Bloomberg attributes this fall to demand destruction, where motorists avoid filling the tank due to the increased fuel cost.

And according to experts at the University of Houston, this may only be a temporary drop. Ed Hirs, an economist at the University of Houston, has predicted that gas will increase to $6 per gallon by Labor Day.

Last week, President Joe Biden wrote a letter to the oil refiners, including Shell, BP, and Exxon Mobil, blaming them for contributing to higher prices by increasing their profit margins. He has been critical of these companies and asked for them to help curb the rising gas price.

"Amid a war that has raised gasoline prices more than $1.70 per gallon, historically high refinery profit margins are worsening that pain. I understand that many factors contributed to the business decisions to reduce refinery capacity, which occurred before I took office. But at a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable." President Joe Biden

Biden has looked to other sources for gas, including Venezuela. He has also asked Congress to legislate a gas tax holiday, which would suspend an 18 cents per gallon federal gas tax through September.

Despite these moves, Hirs still predicts gas to hit $6 per gallon by Labor Day.

Readers, are you concerned by the rising cost of gas? Would you like to see President Biden do more to reduce the cost?

Please leave your comments below.

