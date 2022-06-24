New York City, NY

New York animal shelter receives $10 million donation

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fc6Me_0gI5urvg00
Adobe Free Stock Image

New Yorkers are generous people.

Recently I have been highlighting the charitable efforts of some New Yorkers. This includes singer Billy Joel who has donated millions of dollars to organizations in New York.

And Leonard Stern, who not only has donated almost $100 million but also established Homes for the Homeless, which has become “the largest provider of transition housing, including shelters, for New York City’s homeless families for over 20 years.”

And the generosity has continued this week with the announcement of a $10 million donation to the Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. The gift will be used to support the hospital's expansion and create a fund for pet owners needing financial assistance.

The donation was made by the Denise and Michael Kellen and Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen foundations.

For 35 years, our family has been enthusiastic supporters of the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center and its enduring mission of pioneering medicine, charitable care, and postgraduate education. We are proud to partner with AMC to develop this advanced surgical institute, which will not only offer the finest in veterinary surgical care but will enhance training opportunities for veterinarians at AMC and around the world.”Michael Kellen.

The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center opened in 1906 and is now the world’s largest non-proﬁt animal hospital. There are over 120 veterinarians who work at the location on 510 East 62nd Street
in New York.

I often get comments on my philanthropy articles from readers who would like to see more donations to animal causes, so this will please many of you reading this!

Readers, what other organizations in New York would you like to see supported?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york# animals# health# business# lifestyle

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
37451 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Dallas, TX

The Dallas Mavericks owner is giving away millions

I wrote an article on Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, a few days ago. Jones is the richest person in Dallas and has been very charitable with his wealth and giving back to organizations in Dallas. Today I wanted to write about another billionaire Dallas sports team owner and what he is doing to help others.

Read full story
3 comments
Lafayette, LA

The richest person in Lafayette is giving away millions

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles businessman is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
22 comments
Missouri State

This Missouri man wants to give away $1 billion

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
166 comments
Miami, FL

Good news needed? Well there may be some for Miami renters

There is a lot of doom and gloom at the moment. The cost of goods and services continues to increase, and inflation hit 8.5% in May, so Miami residents are keen to see some relief to their wallets. Well, for some renters, there may be some good news.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, TX

Detroit fund to provide $11 million to local minority developers.

In good news for minority developers in Detroit, a new $11 million commitment was announced this week. These funds will be used to provide capital and assistance to minority-owned development companies in Detroit.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

The richest person in Dallas is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.

Read full story
44 comments
Miami, FL

This Miami couple is giving away their billion dollar fortune

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
29 comments
Atlanta, GA

This Atlanta rapper is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. This has featured rappers from Chicago and Virginia Beach.

Read full story
41 comments
Houston, TX

Gas to increase to $6 per gallon according to experts at the University of Houston. What can Biden do to prevent this?

Gas prices have been out of control this year, thanks to the increased cost of crude oil fuelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This has caused gasoline prices to increase by over $1.70 per gallon.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

This Maryland writer is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. This includes business leaders, celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Read full story
16 comments
Nashville, TN

Dolly Parton donates another $1 million to help Nashville children

“I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible” Dolly Parton.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston Foundation will give away $20 million this year

Last week I wrote an article on Bill Cummings, the Boston billionaire who has promised to give away his fortune. The article proved very popular with readers, and I even received a message from Bill himself. People love to read good news stories, and it seems that good news continues in the city of Boston.

Read full story
1 comments
Palm Beach, FL

This Palm Beach bestselling author is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on the bestselling author living in Palm Beach who has become known for his philanthropy.

Read full story
15 comments
Houston, TX

Rental prices in Houston are finally falling

As the cost of goods and services increases, there may be some relief for people in Houston that are currently renting. With inflation hitting 8.5% in May, there may be some good news for those renting properties in Houston.

Read full story
8 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns owner is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
13 comments
Phoenix, AZ

These 5 Arizona companies donate the most to charity

Last month I wrote about Bob Parsons, the Phoenix billionaire giving away his fortune. Parsons, who founded two successful companies, including the website hosting company, GoDaddy, has amassed a billion-dollar fortune and promised to give most of it away.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

This Kentucky actor is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
85 comments
Waco, TX

This Waco couple is giving away millions

Chip and Joanna GainesFlickr under Creative Commons license. Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy