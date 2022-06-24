New York City, NY

New York animal shelter receives $10 million donation

New Yorkers are generous people.

Recently I have been highlighting the charitable efforts of some New Yorkers. This includes singer Billy Joel who has donated millions of dollars to organizations in New York.

And Leonard Stern, who not only has donated almost $100 million but also established Homes for the Homeless, which has become “the largest provider of transition housing, including shelters, for New York City’s homeless families for over 20 years.”

And the generosity has continued this week with the announcement of a $10 million donation to the Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. The gift will be used to support the hospital's expansion and create a fund for pet owners needing financial assistance.

The donation was made by the Denise and Michael Kellen and Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen foundations.

For 35 years, our family has been enthusiastic supporters of the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center and its enduring mission of pioneering medicine, charitable care, and postgraduate education. We are proud to partner with AMC to develop this advanced surgical institute, which will not only offer the finest in veterinary surgical care but will enhance training opportunities for veterinarians at AMC and around the world.”Michael Kellen.

The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center opened in 1906 and is now the world’s largest non-proﬁt animal hospital. There are over 120 veterinarians who work at the location on 510 East 62nd Street
in New York.

I often get comments on my philanthropy articles from readers who would like to see more donations to animal causes, so this will please many of you reading this!

Readers, what other organizations in New York would you like to see supported?

Please leave your comments below.

