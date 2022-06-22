Nashville, TN

Dolly Parton donates another $1 million to help Nashville children

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e902D_0gI473Wy00
Dolly PartonImage from WikiCommons images

I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible” Dolly Parton

Two weeks ago, I wrote an article on one of Nashville's favorite daughters- Dolly Parton. It outlined her generosity and the millions of dollars she has given to support nonprofit and charitable organizations across the United States.

It received lots of positive comments from readers, who loved hearing about the philanthropic efforts of Dolly. Well, it didn't take long for that article to become outdated, as Dolly Parton was at it again this week.

This week, Dolly donated another $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. This time the donation is to be used towards helping pediatric infectious disease research.

We are deeply honored by Dolly’s contribution to our research mission. For over 40 years our division has been a national and international leader in studies for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections, and this gift will accelerate our work and support new ideas.” Mark Denison, MD, professor of Pediatrics and director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

Dolly has regularly contributed to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. For example, in 2017, she made a $1 million donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and in 2020 she made a $1 million donation towards vaccine research at the start of the COVID pandemic.

The hospital thanked Dolly and said her donations had saved countless lives.

Dolly’s previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives.” Jeff Balser, MD, Ph.D., President, and CEO of VUMC and Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Readers, what do you think of the latest donation from Dolly Parton? What other organizations in Nashville would you like to see her support?

Please leave your comments below.

