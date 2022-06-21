This Palm Beach bestselling author is giving away millions

James Patterson Image from WikiCommons images

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on the bestselling author living in Palm Beach who has become known for his philanthropy.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Palm Beach bestselling author

James Patterson was born in New York in 1947.

He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Manhattan College and a Masters of Arts in English from Vanderbilt University. After college, he worked in advertising while writing books in his spare time.

To say he has been a prolific writer is an understatement.

Since 1976 Patterson has written over 200 novels and had 114 New York Times bestselling novels. Perhaps the most amazing feat is that James Patterson writes six percent of all hardcover novels sold in the United States .

In 1998, Patterson and his wife moved to Palm Beach , where he continues to write at a prodigious pace, which helped give him the title of the world's bestselling author . His success has brought him great fortune, and he has been generous in giving some of this back to the community.

Philanthropy

A lot of Patterson's philanthropy is focused on reading and literacy.

“ Reading teaches kids empathy , gives them an escape when they most need it, helps them grapple with harsh realities, and perhaps most importantly, will remind them that they are not alone—even if they’re unable to see their teachers, classmates and friends in-person.” James Patterson

Patterson has donated $11 million to school and classroom libraries through his Scholastic Book Clubs campaign. This is distributed to teachers across the United States to enhance classroom libraries. The focus is on under-resourced schools and youth programs.

Patterson has also donated $2.1 million to independent bookstores and employees and over one million books to U.S soldiers.

Together with his wife, Patterson donated over $35 million to the University of Wisconsin, Vanderbilt University, and Manhattan College, the colleges they attended. They have also awarded over seven million dollars in scholarships to students at 24 different colleges. This includes Florida Atlantic University and the University of Florida.

Other local Palm Beach organizations Patterson has supported include the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach and four Palm Beach County middle schools.

According to Forbes, Patterson has donated more than $75 million of his wealth to reading-related initiatives.

Readers, what do you think of Patterson's charitable efforts? What other organizations in Palm Beach would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.