Rental prices in Houston are finally falling

As the cost of goods and services increases, there may be some relief for people in Houston that are currently renting. With inflation hitting 8.5% in May, there may be some good news for those renting properties in Houston.

According to the latest National Rent Report from Zumper, Houston experienced the second biggest decrease in rental prices for one-bedroom properties.

The median price for a one-bedroom rental in Houston fell 5.5% in May to $1200 per month. While this price was still 15.4% above the median price in May 2021, it's the first time it has dropped in this period. The rental market has boomed in Houston over the last few years, thanks to Harris County being the number one destination for emigrating Californians moving to Texas.

Houston now ranks as the 51st most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the United States. Other Texas cities in the report that were more expensive than Houston included Austin (28th most expensive), Plano (29th), Dallas (34th), Irving (39th), and Fort Worth (49th most expensive).

The 5.5% drop comes at a time when many Houstonians are looking to save money, especially as most landlords expect a renter to earn three times their prospective rent. As a result, many renters have expanded their search for affordable properties from Houston to areas such as Pearland, Manville, Katy, and Meridiana.

Given that Houston rental prices have risen 23% since 2015, hopefully, this is the first sign that the upward trend has ended.

