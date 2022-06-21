The Phoenix Suns owner is giving away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to look at the owner of the Phoenix Suns, Robert Sarver, and what he has done for the Phoenix community.

Let's take a look at some of his philanthropy.

The Phoenix Suns owner

Robert Sarver was born in Tucson in 1961.

He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and began working as an accountant the following year. In 1984 he founded the National Bank of Tucson, which he sold in 1994 when it was known as the National Bank of Arizona.

In 1990, Sarver co-founded Southwest Value Partners, a real estate investment fund.

But he is best known by people in Phoenix as the owner of the NBA franchise, the Phoenix Suns, which he purchased in 2004 for an NBA record price of $401 million.

Philanthropy

Sarver has given back to the community through the Penny and Robert Saver Foundation and the Phoenix Suns charity initiatives.

Robert's father, Jack, died of heart disease in 1978, and in honor of his father, Robert has contributed heavily to the Heart Center at the University of Arizona. This facility has over 150 physicians and scientists working to fight against cardiovascular disease.

"Penny and I are fortunate that our parents taught us to give a little back when we have been successful. We are fortunate to be able to do that. Our sons may not understand that now, but they will one day and this will be something that they can be very proud of, too." Robert Sarver

Robert Sarver has also been a big supporter of the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Other large personal donations made by Sarver include $1 million towards the construction of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix and a $100,000 donation to the ThurgoodMarshall Center Trust for Service and Heritage.

Sarver has also pushed the Suns and Phoenix Suns Charities to support local non-profits, giving over $25 million in donations. Additionally, the players, coaches, and employees donate a lot of time volunteering for local organizations.

Sarver has spearheaded the “SunsCentral” initiative, in which the Suns organization “adopted” Central High School in Phoenix. Over the last ten decade, this initiative has provided over 200,000 hours of tutoring and has improved the graduation rates of the inner-city Phoenix high school from 68 percent to 83 percent.

Robert Sarver is not without his critics, but he should be recognized for his philanthropic work in Phoenix and across Arizona.

Readers, what do you think of Sarver? And what other organizations in Phoenix would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.