These 5 Arizona companies donate the most to charity

Last month I wrote about Bob Parsons, the Phoenix billionaire giving away his fortune.

Parsons, who founded two successful companies, including the website hosting company, GoDaddy, has amassed a billion-dollar fortune and promised to give most of it away.

The story was enjoyed by readers who like to read about good news, so I thought I would take a look at the five most generous companies in Arizona based on how much they donate.

The five most generous Arizona companies

The Phoenix Business Journal researched businesses in Arizona and ranked them by the 2020 cash contributions they made to Arizona charities. This included donations made directly or via a corporate foundation.

Ranked in the first place, based on the total amount of charitable donations they made, was the Arizona Public Service. In 2020, they donated $10.34 million in cash to local organizations in Arizona.

Second on the list was Wells Fargo which donated $7.3 million to Arizona organizations. This was only a small percentage of the donations made by the company. Across the United States, they donated $390 million.

The rest of the top five include:

While it is great to see the donations made by these large corporations, it is interesting to compare to the philanthropy of Bob Parsons. Since 2012, he has donated over $230 million to charities.

Readers, what do you think? Do you believe these companies should give back more to their local communities and support non-profit organizations? Or do you believe they have no obligation to support charities in Arizona?

