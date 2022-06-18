Chicago, IL

This Chicago rapper is giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIMaY_0gEetAQW00
Chance the RapperImage from WikiCommons images

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on Chicago rapper, singer, and record producer- Chance the Rapper. While Chance is known for his music, he is also very generous in the way he gives back to the Chicago community.

Let's take a look at some of his philanthropy.

The Chicago rapper

Chancellor Bennett was born in Chicago in 1993.

Chance grew up on Chicago's South Side and attended Jone College Prep High School. Chance always had a love of music and began rapping when he was in sixth grade. He recorded his first album under the name of Chance the Rapper while on a 10-day suspension from school for smoking marijuana.

This mixtape kicked off his music career, and he has released several successful albums and been nominated for three Grammy awards, winning one.

Despite his success, he hasn't forgotten about the Chicago community he grew up in.

Philanthropy

In 2016 Chance founded SocialWorks, a non-profit that "aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement." SocialWorks has created programs that focus on education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts – directly affecting thousands of youth yearly. He initially gave $2 million of his own funds to the foundation.

Chance focuses on education and ways to better the Chicago school system. Together with his brother, he raised $100,000 in 2016 to provide six elementary schools in Chicago with new technology and donated 30,000 backpacks to children in underfunded neighborhoods.

In 2017 he donated $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation. In addition to his own million-dollar donation, he pledged that for every $100,000 raised, his organization would award an additional $10,000 to a specific school.

“I’m honored to make this donation to Chicago Public Schools Foundation and help cultivate Chicago creative minds. I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have quality learning experiences that include the arts.”

In addition to his donations, he has met with the Mayor of Chicago and the Governor of Illinois to discuss ways to improve education in the city.

Chance has also raised money to help provide cold-weather clothing for low-income children in an initiative called Warmest Winter. He has also hosted Open Mike nights to support Chicago youth.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has praised his charitable work.

So far, his New Chance Fund has raised more than $5 million for Chicago Public Schools and distributed $100,000 in grants to 51 different schools.

Despite not turning 30 yet, Chance has set a great example for others to follow.

Readers, what do you think of Chance's work? What other organizations in Chicago would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chicago# entertainment# education# health# business

Comments / 32

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
36255 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

New York City, NY

New York animal receives $10 million donation

New Yorkers are generous people. Recently I have been highlighting the charitable efforts of some New Yorkers. This includes singer Billy Joel who has donated millions of dollars to organizations in New York.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Dolly Parton donates another $1 million to help Nashville children

“I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible” Dolly Parton.

Read full story
Boston, MA

This Boston Foundation will give away $20 million this year

Last week I wrote an article on Bill Cummings, the Boston billionaire who has promised to give away his fortune. The article proved very popular with readers, and I even received a message from Bill himself. People love to read good news stories, and it seems that good news continues in the city of Boston.

Read full story
Palm Beach, FL

This Palm Beach bestselling author is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on the bestselling author living in Palm Beach who has become known for his philanthropy.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Rental prices in Houston are finally falling

As the cost of goods and services increases, there may be some relief for people in Houston that are currently renting. With inflation hitting 8.5% in May, there may be some good news for those renting properties in Houston.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns owner is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
10 comments
Phoenix, AZ

These 5 Arizona companies donate the most to charity

Last month I wrote about Bob Parsons, the Phoenix billionaire giving away his fortune. Parsons, who founded two successful companies, including the website hosting company, GoDaddy, has amassed a billion-dollar fortune and promised to give most of it away.

Read full story
Kentucky State

This Kentucky actor is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
42 comments
Waco, TX

This Waco couple is giving away millions

Chip and Joanna GainesFlickr under Creative Commons license. Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
23 comments
New Haven, CT

This New Haven man gave away $35 million

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. And this week, there was yet another great example of someone who has given back to the New Haven community.

Read full story
8 comments
Houston, TX

Houston named as host city for 2026 World Cup

FIFA, the governing body behind world soccer, has announced today the 16 North American cities selected to host matches for the 2026 World Cup. Eleven venues in the United States were chosen as well as three in Mexico and two in Canada. Of those eleven American cities- there were two in Texas, Dallas, and Houston.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

This Virginia Beach singer is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on the Virginia Beach singer who has become known for his philanthropy.

Read full story
56 comments
Omaha, TX

The richest person in Omaha just gave away $4 billion

The Oracle of Omaha has done it again. A few months ago, I wrote about Warren Buffett, the richest person in Omaha, and his devotion to giving his fortune away. And this week, he proved that by gifting another $4 billion.

Read full story
18 comments
Corpus Christi, TX

This Corpus Christi actress is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
26 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles music legend has given away millions of dollars

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
14 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This Philadelphia actor is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
48 comments
Seattle, WA

The Starbucks CEO is giving away millions of dollars

Over the last month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man synonymous with Seattle, who has made several multi-million dollar donations.

Read full story
16 comments
Marin County, CA

The Marin County filmaker giving away his billion dollar fortune

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Readers like to read positive stories, and I like to share the good news.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy