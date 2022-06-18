This New Haven man gave away $35 million

Adobe Free Stock Image

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations.

And this week, there was yet another great example of someone who has given back to the New Haven community.

James English sadly passed away last year, but thanks to his generosity, several organizations in New Haven have benefited.

The New Haven philanthropist

James English was born in New Haven in 1932, the descendant of two previous Connecticut Governors. The English family is well known in New Haven and Connecticut for their philanthropy.

And that has continued thanks to a $35 million bequest to Community Foundation for Greater New Haven made this week. The $35 million will be distributed to the Clifford Beers Community Care Center , the Neighborhood Music School , the New Haven Museum , and the New Haven Symphony Orchestra funding programs to advance racial equity in the New Haven community.

The gift is the largest ever received by the Community Foundation and will be used to establish a permanent annual endowment.

“The James D. English gift is one of the most extraordinary acts of philanthropy in our community’s history. Mr. English’s choice of these four organizations as the beneficiaries of this generosity reflects his confidence in how each of us can make life better for the residents of Greater New Haven far into the future,” William W. Ginsberg, president and CEO of The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.

Over several decades, the English family has established six funds at The Foundation, worth almost $71 million.

This is yet another example of the generosity of the people of Connecticut. Recently I wrote about Ray Dalio, who has donated over $5 billion via the Dalio Foundation and Dalio Philanthropies.

Readers, what do you think of the James English gift? What other organizations in New Haven would you like to see benefit from these endowments?

Please leave your comments below.