Corpus Christi, TX

This Corpus Christi actress is giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWcxH_0gCK9QyF00
Eva LongoriaImage from WikiCommons images

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one of Corpus Christi's favorite people- Eva Longoria. While Longoria is famous for her acting, her name always appears on any list of charitable celebrities and is something also worth celebrating.

Let's take a look at some of her philanthropy.

The Corpus Christi actress

Eva Longoria was born in Corpus Christi in 1975.

She attended Miller Park High School, and one of her first jobs was working at Wendy's in Corpus Christi to pay for her quinceanera.

While earning a Bachelor of Science degree at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, she won the title of Miss USA Corpus Christi in 1998. From there, she earned a talent agent and moved to California State University to earn her Masters's Degree.

Her big break came when she earned a role on the Young and Restless in 2001. After two years on the show, she joined Desperate Housewives and became a global star.

Her fame only increased following her marriage to San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker, and Longoria decided to put her public profile to good use.

"I feel like I'm still a little girl from Corpus Christi, Texas who had a big dream -- and big hair. And I want to say as a woman and as a Latina, I represent a lot of communities."

Philanthropy

In 2006, Longoria founded Eva’s Heroes in San Antonio to enrich the lives of teens and young adults who are developmentally challenged. This was a cause very close to her heart, as her sister inspired it.

"I come from a very philanthropic family. I have a sister who has special needs, and my mom was a special-education teacher for 30 years, so we always lived with the idea of giving back because we always needed those community resources." Eva Longoria

Longoria has also been a supporter of the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games that have been held at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio. And when COVID hit in 2020, Longoria was one of the first to assist the San Antonio Food Bank in delivering meals to those in need.

In 2012, she created the Eva Longoria Foundation "to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship." The foundation has given over $2 million to Latina entrepreneurs and offered STEM education or mentoring schemes to almost 4000 people.

Another organization Longoria assists is PADRES Contra El Cancer. She has been a spokesperson for the organization since 2005 and has personally contributed and helped raise over $4 million for the organization.

Longoria also supports OmniPeace, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Stroke Association, Project HOME, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and many others.

Readers, what do you think of the charitable contributions of Eva Longoria? What organizations in Corpus Christi would you like to see her support?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# corpus christi# entertainment# business# education# money

Comments / 22

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
35646 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Chicago, IL

This Chicago rapper is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
26 comments
New Haven, CT

This New Haven man gave away $35 million

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. And this week, there was yet another great example of someone who has given back to the New Haven community.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

Houston named as host city for 2026 World Cup

FIFA, the governing body behind world soccer, has announced today the 16 North American cities selected to host matches for the 2026 World Cup. Eleven venues in the United States were chosen as well as three in Mexico and two in Canada. Of those eleven American cities- there were two in Texas, Dallas, and Houston.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

This Virginia Beach singer is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on the Virginia Beach singer who has become known for his philanthropy.

Read full story
29 comments
Omaha, TX

The richest person in Omaha just gave away $4 billion

The Oracle of Omaha has done it again. A few months ago, I wrote about Warren Buffett, the richest person in Omaha, and his devotion to giving his fortune away. And this week, he proved that by gifting another $4 billion.

Read full story
18 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles music legend has given away millions of dollars

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This Philadelphia actor is giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
44 comments
Seattle, WA

The Starbucks CEO is giving away millions of dollars

Over the last month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man synonymous with Seattle, who has made several multi-million dollar donations.

Read full story
14 comments
Marin County, CA

The Marin County filmaker giving away his billion dollar fortune

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Readers like to read positive stories, and I like to share the good news.

Read full story
18 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston billionaire is giving away his fortune

Bill CummingsImage supplied by Cummings Industries. I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs, examining how they give back to their communities.

Read full story
73 comments
Salisbury, NC

The $200 million mystery Salisbury donation

It's the mystery that is still unsolved. Last October, Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, received an anonymous donation of $200 million. At the time, one report called it the "most stunning news in North Carolina higher education of 2021."

Read full story
4 comments
Norfolk, VA

The Norfolk woman giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.

Read full story
31 comments
Frisco, TX

Frisco has been rated the best city in Texas for single dads

June 19th is Father's Day, a day when fathers across the United States will be recognized and celebrated for their love and support of their children. Being a father can be hard, especially for single dads. So which cities offer the best environment for a single dad? That's the question that LawnStarterwanted to answer, so they studied the best cities in the United States for single dads.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Naperville ranked best city in the US for single dads

Next weekend is Father's Day, and dads across the United States will be celebrating with their children. To coincide with this special occasion, LawnStarter, just released a report identifying the best cities in the United States for single dads.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Macon ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States

Across the United States, June is celebrated as Pride Month. President Clinton first declared June as Pride Month in 1999 tohonor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. But if you plan to celebrate Pride Month, one city that won't be as festive is Macon in Georgia. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter.

Read full story
27 comments
Minnesota State

The $56 Million Minnesota mystery donation

That's the question many people in Minnesota are asking this week after it was revealed that Minnesota Public Radio had received the largest donation in the organization’s 55-year history. An anonymous donor had made a $56 million donation to the radio station.

Read full story
13 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:

Read full story
39 comments
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millions of dollars

In a bid to share good news stories with readers, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. These uplifting stories will hopefully raise the sports of people.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy