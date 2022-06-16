This Los Angeles music legend has given away millions of dollars

Herb Alpert Image from WikiCommons images

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a Los Angeles music legend- Herb Alpert. While Herb is known for his music, he is perhaps one of the most generous entertainers in history.

Let's take a look at some of his philanthropy.

The Los Angeles music legend

Herb Alpert was born in Los Angeles in 1935.

His family were musicians, and Alpert began playing the trumpet when he was eight. After graduating from Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, Alpert joined the United States Army. Following his service, he attended the Unversosyt of Southern California, where he joined the USC Trojan Marching Band.

From there, his music career began.

He has since earned him five number 1 hits, nine GRAMMY Awards, and sold over 72 million records. At the peak of his fame, his band Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass were outselling the Beatles two to one.

All of this has made Alpert a wealthy man. And he has been very generous in giving much of it back to the community.

Philanthropy

In 1988, feeling that he had been “blessed beyond his dreams,” Alpert created the Herb Alpert Foundation so he could start donating to worthy organizations.

The Foundation seeks out "programs that were creatively conceived and run, and by narrowing our focus to the Los Angeles area, with few exceptions, we have been able to cultivate a sense of community among our grantees."

The money the foundation donates all comes from Alpert.

"I was the co-founder of A&M Records. We started in 1962 and sold the company in 1990, and then we sold our publishing company. Badda bing, badda boom, what more do you need? There was no fundraising. Nobody dominates into my foundation, so it’s money that I’ve generated." Herb Alpert

Since its formation, the foundation has donated tens of millions of dollars. In 2019 the Foundation disbursed over $15 million in grants to 90 nonprofits, with the majority of those based in greater Los Angeles.

Alpert has also given almost $40 million to the California Institute of the Arts, and in 2007, he gave $30 million to UCLA to establish the Herb Alpert School of Music. In addition, in 2016, he gave $10 million to the Los Angeles Community College.

"I hope that people around the country, donors, can get the idea that it’s not a very sexy thing to donate to community colleges, but the advantage is that a lot of these kids don’t have the means. They’re financially challenged. They don’t have the opportunity to go to a major university. It gives them that opportunity." Herb Alpert



Alpert is always on the lookout for organizations to support.

For example, after seeing a New York Times article in 2010 about the Harlem School of the Arts being on the brink of closure due to a lack of funds, Alpert donated $500,000. Since then, he has given over $17 million to the school.

“Herb has been very successful; he’s very wealthy, but he’s not a multibillionaire. The amount of his personal wealth he has used to help other people is really astronomical,” Herb Alpert Foundation President Rona Sebastian

Readers, what do you think of Herb Alpert's generosity? What organizations in Los Angeles would you like to see him support?

