Frisco has been rated the best city in Texas for single dads

June 19th is Father's Day, a day when fathers across the United States will be recognized and celebrated for their love and support of their children.

Being a father can be hard, especially for single dads. So which cities offer the best environment for a single dad? That's the question that LawnStarter wanted to answer, so they studied the best cities in the United States for single dads .

To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on thirty-six different criteria, including:

affordability

child care

work-life balance

community support

public school quality

access to parks and activities

financial assistance

baby supply stores per 100,000 Residents

child care workers per 100,000 Residents

And while Naperville in Illinois ranked as the number one city in the United States for single dads, Frisco was the best city in Texas. Frisco was ranked number six in the US overall. It came in first place for affordability and ranked sixth for education, both very important criteria for a single parent.

Other cities in Texas that ranked highly were McKinney (11th) and Plano (12th).

However, the news wasn't so good for other cities in Texas. In fact, the report dubbed Texas the (A) Lone Star State.

Lone Star State cities make up seven of our bottom 10 cities in the Work-Life Balance category. That number doubles when we expand to the bottom 25, with Midland coming in last — in the nation, not just in Texas. Men in this state work some of the longest hours in the country. And when it comes to state legal protections for working dads, well — there are none: no paid leave, no wage replacement, no sick leave for child care, and no time off for their kids’ school events.

Thankfully for the single fathers in Frisco, the work-life balance was far better than in the rest of Texas. So for any single Texans looking to meet a single dad- you know where to come!

If you are looking at ways to celebrate Father's Day in Frisco, there are a lot of events on offer, which you can check out here.

Readers, are you surprised that Frisco was ranked the best city in Texas for single dads? What do you like best about Frisco?

Please leave your comments below.