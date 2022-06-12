Naperville ranked best city in the US for single dads

Adobe Free Stock Image

Next weekend is Father's Day, and dads across the United States will be celebrating with their children.

To coincide with this special occasion, LawnStarter, just released a report identifying the best cities in the United States for single dads.

To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on thirty-six different criteria, including:

affordability

child care

work-life balance

community support

public school quality

access to parks and activities

financial assistance

baby supply stores per 100,000 Residents

child care workers per 100,000 Residents

Coming out as the best city for single dads to live in was Naperville, Illinois.

Naperville's rankings

Naperville was ranked number one in the US for home and outdoors, number two for affordability, and number eight for health and education.

It should be no surprise for residents of Naperville, as the city also performed very high on other reports ranking the best city for new moms , marital longevity , cat lovers , and dog parents .

Naperville's total score was 63.80, just ahead of Overland Park, Kansas, in second place, which scored 63.13. Sioux Falls, Olathe, and Cary round out the top five.

If you are looking at ways to celebrate Father's Day in Naperville, there are a lot of events on offer, which you can check out here.

Readers, are you surprised that Naperville was ranked the best city in the United States for single dads? What do you like best about Naperville?

Please leave your comments below.