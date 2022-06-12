Macon ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States

Adobe Free Stock Image

Across the United States, June is celebrated as Pride Month.

President Clinton first declared June as Pride Month in 1999 to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. But if you plan to celebrate Pride Month, one city that won't be as festive is Macon in Georgia. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter.

To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:

the share of same-sex households

the presence of LGBTQ support groups.

access to LGBTQ-friendly health care

pride-readiness (including the number of pride events, the number of Gay bars and clubs, and the number of LGBTQ-Friendly Accommodations per 100,000 Residents)

affordability

safety

And Macon came in the last position out of the 196 cities that were assessed. Grand Prairie only scored 8.62, well behind the most friendly LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States, San Francisco, which scored 71.69.

Macon ranked poorly for equality, community support, safety, pride readiness, and health care access. There were four other cities in Georgia on the list.

Not surprisingly, Atlanta scored well and ranked the 8th most friendly LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States. Both Columbus and August ranked in the bottom twelve cities in the country.

Despite the country's worst ranking, some Pride Month events are being held in Macon.

On June 25, the Pride in Your Park Event is being held at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. Ocmulgee Mounds NHP is "partnering with Macon Pride to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and foster community connection with each other and environmental stewardship."

Readers, are you surprised that Macon ranked so poorly on this report? What more do you think should be done for the LGBTQ community in Macon?

