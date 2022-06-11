Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

Adobe Free Stock Image

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas.

At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:

the share of same-sex households

the presence of LGBTQ support groups.

access to LGBTQ-friendly health care

pride-readiness (including the number of pride events, the number of Gay bars and clubs, and the number of LGBTQ-Friendly Accommodations per 100,000 Residents)

affordability

safety

And Grand Prairie didn't fare well, coming in 193rd position out of the 196 cities. Grand Prairie only scored 10.82, well behind the most friendly LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States, San Francisco, which scored 71.69.

Grand Prairie came in last of the 23 Texas cities on the list. It ranked poorly for equality, community support, safety, pride readiness, and health care access.

Austin (in 34th place) and Dallas (in 44th place) were the only cities in Texas to make the top 50.

While there seem to be no major events in Grand Prairie for Pride Month, those looking to celebrate will find events and activities planned in Dallas.

Readers, are you surprised that Grand Prairie ranked so poorly on this report? What more do you think should be done for the LGBTQ community in Grand Prairie?

