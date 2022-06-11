The Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millions of dollars

Adobe Free Stock Image

In a bid to share good news stories with readers, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. These uplifting stories will hopefully raise the sports of people.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on Tom Gores, owner of the NBA team, the Detroit Pistons, and some of the charity work he has been doing.

Let's take a quick look at some of his story.

The Detroit Pistons owner

Tom Gores was born with the name Tewfiq Georgious in Israel in 1964 and moved with his family to Flint in Michigan when he was five years old.

He attended Michigan State University and graduated in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in construction management. In 1995 he founded Platinum Equity, a private equity investment firm that has grown to annual revenues of $12.5 billion.

Of course, Detroit sports fans will know Gores through his ownership of the Detroit Pistons. With Platinum, he purchased the team in 2011, and in 2015 he purchased Platinum's stake, giving him 100% of the team's ownership.

This has made Gores a very wealthy man. And he has been generous in giving some of it away.

Philanthropy

Gores supports several philanthropic and charitable organizations, but last week made one of his biggest donations.

Gores announced that after discussions with Detroit Pistons players and staff, he would donate $20 million to build a new community center in Rouge Park. The location was chosen as the Cody-Rouge neighborhood is the only district in the city without an indoor community center.

“The facility itself will be the best of its kind and provide residents with a safe space to learn, play and grow. But more than just a building, we will create a hub that brings together people from the neighborhood and throughout the city who want to make a difference in this community.” Tom Gores

It was the latest philanthropic effort from Gores.

In 2016, Gores launched FlintNOW "to provide private sector support for immediate relief efforts during the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and for long-term programs focused on economic development, nutrition and health care for residents of the city."

Other major donations he has recently made include:

$500,000 last month to V Foundation for pediatric cancer research

$1 million to the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

$350,000 to SAY Detroit in 2021, $350,000 in 2020 and $255,000 to SAY Detroit in 2019

$375,000 to the Detroit Food Bank plus 100,000 PPE at the start of the COVID pandemic.

Gores has been a big supporter of Toys for Tots, regularly donating toys to children in Detroit and Flint.

Those few examples above are just from the last few years. As you can see, Gores is generous in his charitable contributions.

Readers, what do you think of Gores' charity? What other organizations in Detroit would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.