John Legend Image from WikiCommons images

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a hero from Springfield, Ohio. While John Legend is famous for her singing and songwriting, he should also be recognized for his charitable efforts.

Let's take a look at the Springfield singer giving away millions.

The Springfield singing sensation

John Stephens was born in Springfield in 1978.

He attended North High School in Springfield, where he was an intelligent student. Stephens graduated when he was only16 and received several college offers, including one from Harvard. However, he chose the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor's in English.

After graduation, he worked as a management consultant and wrote music in his spare time. It was in 2001, when recording vocals for Kanye West, that Kanye dubbed Stephens "John Legend."

And so a new name and a star were born.

Since then, Legend has become a global sensation and the first black man and second youngest person to have won all four major American entertainment awards - an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.

But perhaps even more important than the awards is his charity work

Philanthropy

One of Legend's first major acts of charity was in 2005, when he performed a benefit concert in Springfield to support a tax levy for the Springfield City District.

In 2007, Legend launched the Show Me Campaign to provide quality education to every child. This organization is now involved in numerous causes.

This includes FREEAMERICA- a campaign launched in 2015 "to dramatically reduce mass incarceration rates in the United States and to reverse the school-to-prison pipeline." As well as LRNG, "a movement dedicated to inspiring innovation in the learning process to one that better reflects the world we live in today."

In 2017 Legend donated $500,000 to Springfield City District to renovate the former South High School auditorium.

Together with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, Legend made a couple of notable donations in 2018.

They donated $200,000 to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund to provide legal representation and support to sexual violence victims. The couple also showed their sense of humor when they donated $288,000 to the ACLU —in Donald Trump's name.

And in 2020, when Kroger closed its South Limestone Street, Legend worked with Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland to help provide transportation from the south side of town to groceries elsewhere in Springfield.

Legend also donates a lot of his time to organizations, serving on the board of Teach For America, the Education Equality Project, Stand for Children, and the Harlem Village Academies.

It seems that Kanye had it right when he called John a legend twenty years ago.

Readers, what do you think of Legend's charity efforts? What other organizations in Springfield would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.