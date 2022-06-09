Fort Lauderdale named second most LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States. Do you agree?

Adobe Free Stock Image

June is celebrated across the United States as Pride Month.

To coincide with Pride Month, the website LawnStarter decided to rank the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the US. They looked at 196 of the biggest cities and ranked them based on 19 different criteria.

The criteria they looked at included:

the share of same-sex households

the presence of LGBTQ support groups.

access to LGBTQ-friendly health care

pride-readiness (including the number of pride events, the number of Gay bars and clubs, and the number of LGBTQ-Friendly Accommodations per 100,000 Residents)

affordability

safety

Let's see how Fort Lauderdale fared.

Fort Lauderdale comes in second place

It is probably no surprise that San Francisco ranked first, as it is often seen as the "gay mecca of the United States."

To many people across the country, it may be a surprise to see Fort Lauderdale ranked second. However, Fort Lauderdale was one of the first to legalize protection from discrimination based on sexual orientation. The Fort Lauderdale school district was also among the first to support LGBTQ History Month in October.

Fort Lauderdale was ranked first in community support, the number of same-sex households (14.49 same-sex households per 1,000 households), and the number of LGBTQ community support groups.

It also came in fourth for pride-readiness, based on the number of pride events, the number of Gay bars and clubs, and the number of LGBTQ-Friendly Accommodations per 100,000 Residents.

Pride Fort Lauderdale, which started in 1977, is the oldest Pride celebration and hosts several events across the year, including the two-day Festival for the Pride of Americas.

Fort Lauderdale is also home to the Stonewall National Museum & Archives , known as the “LGBTQ community’s Smithsonian.” The museum opened in 1974 and is the largest gay library and archive in the United States.

Readers, do you agree with the ranking? And what other initiative would you like to see to support the LGBTQ community in Fort Lauderdale?

Please leave your comments below.