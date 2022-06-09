The New York rock star donating millions of dollars

Billy Joel Image from WikiCommons images

Billy Joel is one of the world's most successful musicians.

The New York native has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.

Let's take a quick look at his story

The New York Piano Man

Joel was born in 1949 in the Bronx and grew up on Long Island. He started playing the piano at from the age of four and worked at a piano bar while in high school. His first successful album was released in 1973, called the Piano Man.

From there, Joel's career took off winning five Grammy Awards, having a string of successful records and performing sold out concerts across the world. His connection to New York has always remained strong and he still regularly performs at Madison Square Garden.

Despite all his success, he has never forgotten his roots or the community tha has helped him.

Philanthropy in New York

In 1978 Joel founded Charity Begins at Home, a Long Island based organization to "raise funds and directly allocate these funds to charitable agencies in the tri-state area that serve child abuse, domestic violence, autism, cancer, and other issues."

Joel and his family also donate through the Joel Foundation. The foundation focuses on the arts and arts education, primarily in New York City.

Joel gave the Eastman School $320,000 to endow a scholarship fund. The first beneficiary of the fund is 33-year-old Russell Scarbrough, who is working toward a doctorate in jazz and contemporary media at the school.

Joel also gave $320,000 to Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts. The money will be used to create fellowships in composition, providing tuition and a stipend to four graduate students for two years at a time.

After Hurricane Sandy battered New York, Joel raised funds via a concert and participated in a telethon to help with rebuilding efforts.

Joel has pledged millions to music schools.This includes

$320,000 to endow a scholarship fund at the Eastman School of Music

$320,000 to Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts

In 2016, Joel gave a $1.5 million donation to Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA) and in February 2022 gave the school another $1.5 million.

He has also made large donations to New York University, the Juilliard School, and the State University of New York

At the start of the COVID pandemic, Joel donated $500,000 to purchase personal protective equipment to distribute to hospitals. 75% of these funds went to New York City and Long Island hospitals and 25% to other hospitals in New York.

"As New Yorkers, we have personal ties to so many of these heroic healthcare workers that are risking their lives." Billy Joel

He also partnered with Long Island Cares to feed Long Island’s needy families during the pandemic.

While most of his charity is directed towards organizations in New York, he also contributes globally when he can.

Earlier this year, Joel announced a $250,000 donation to provide aid to refugees at the Ukrainian/Polish border. This donation was used to supply survival kits and non-perishable items such as water.

Readers, what do you think of Joel's charity work? What other organizations in New York would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.