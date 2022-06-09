The Houston singer giving away millions

Beyonce Knowles Image from WikiCommons images

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one of Houston's favorite people- Beyonce Knowles. While Beyonce is famous for her singing, songwriting, and acting, she should also be recognized for her charitable efforts.

Let's take a look at some of her philanthropy.

A Houston star is born

Beyonce was born in Houston in 1981. She attended St. Mary's Montessori School in Houston, where she first enrolled and learned to dance, and when Beyonce was nine, she enrolled in Parker Elementary School, a school in Houston specializing in music.

From there, the rest is history. She entered talent shows across Houston and formed a band that would eventually morph into Destiny's Child.

She has since become one of the most successful musicians in history, winning a string of awards. But perhaps more importantly is her philanthropy work.

Beyonce's philanthropy

Beyonce's humanitarian and charity work list is long, but I wanted to highlight a few of her efforts.

Her charity work started at a young age. In 2002 she contributed $1.5 million to help build the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth at her childhood church St. John’s Downtown United Methodist Church in Houston. According to the pastor of St. John's, Beyoncé has given almost $7 million in donations to the church over the years.

In 2005, Beyonce set up the Survivor Foundation in conjunction with her ex-bandmate, Kelly Rowland. They were inspired to launch this foundation after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina and was designed to assist displaced persons whose lives have been affected by disasters.

A year later, she partnered with Temenos Community Development Corp on a housing complex in midtown Houston that offered a living space for 43 displaced individuals. Beyonce has given over $7 million to keep the complex running.

In 2009 when she visited Phoenix House, a rehabilitation center for recovering drug addicts, Beyonce decided to give the center $4 million and open a cosmetology training program to help individuals who have suffered from substance abuse get back on their feet.

She worked with Goodwill in 2013 to help tackle the unemployment crisis and hosted mobile donation centers at venues across her national tour.

“Goodwill helps people get back to work by providing education, job training and placement. I wanted to team up with an organization that puts people first and works every day to help them improve and re-establish their lives,” Beyonce

Perhaps her biggest social enterprise has been the establishment of BEYGOOD. Beyonce and BEYGOOD donated $6 million to provide mental health and personal wellness services to essential workers and free COVID-19 tests, meals, grocery vouchers, and household items across the Houston community during the pandemic.

In September 2020, Beyonce created the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund with the NAACP. She kicked this off with a $1 million donation. The fund offers $10,000 grants to Black-owned small businesses.

That same year she was presented with a Humanitarian Award at the BETs for her philanthropy work by Michelle Obama.

"Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyoncé Knowles Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community." Michelle Obama

Readers, what do you think of Beyonce's generosity? What other Houston organizations would you like to see her support?

Please leave your comments below.