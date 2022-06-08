The Lincoln comedian giving away millions of dollars

Larry the Cable Guy Image from WikiCommons images

Daniel Lawrence Whitney is one of the most famous people living in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Readers not familiar with the name might know him better as Larry the Cable Guy. Larry is well known as a comedian, actor, and country music artist, but he should also be known for charity.

Larry was born in 1963 in Pawnee City, Nebraska, and in the early 90s became known for his work on morning radio in Nebraska. However, when he created the character of Larry the Cable Guy, he really found success.

Larry has since built a successful career, earning millions of dollars. But, importantly, he has continued to support the community he lives in.

Philanthropy in Lincoln

Larry and his wife Cara created the Git-R-Done foundation for their philanthropic efforts. The foundation is dedicated to helping children and veterans and has donated over $5 million since 2009.

The same year Larry gave $1 million to the Child Advocacy Center of Lincoln to provide more space to serve child victims of serious physical and sexual abuse and their families.

In 2010, Larry gave $1.2 million to help develop a 14-bed children's unit at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

“When you walk through there, and you see those kids, they touch you, and that's what happened to us” Larry the Cable Guy

When Wyatt, the son of Larry and his wife Cara, was cured of his dysplasia by doctors at Arnold Palmer Hospital, Larry didn't forget. Through a series of private donations and funds raised from his TV appearances, Larry gave the hospital a $5 million check in 2010.

More recently, in 2019, Larry donated a portion of his proceeds from his show at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to the Red Cross for flood victims.

And just last week, Larry hosted his 10th annual Git-R-Done golf tournament in Lincoln to raise funds for the neonatal intensive care unit in Lincoln's Bryan Hospital.

Readers, what do you think of Larry's generosity? And what other organizations in Lincoln would you like to see him support?

