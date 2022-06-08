Atlanta, TX

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01S5p7_0g3tXfAm00
Jami GertzImage from WikiCommons images

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero.

But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.

Let's take a quick look at their story.

Gertz married Ressler in 1989, a year before he founded private equity business Apollo Global Management. In 1997 he opened a second private equity firm, Ares Management. When Ares went public in 2014, Ressler became a billionaire.

Ressler might be most recognizable to the Atlanta community for his majority ownership of the NBA franchise, the Atlant Hawks, which he purchased in 2015.

These business ventures have made Gertz and Ressler very wealthy. And they have been giving a lot of it back.

Philanthropy

In 1997, Gertz and Ressler established Ressler-Gertz Foundation, which supports education, health care, and the arts.

The foundation has made over 166 grants to 92 organizations totaling over $19 million. This includes substantial donations to the Alliance for College-Ready Public Schools, a group of charter schools, and Homeboy Industries, which provides education and employment training for formerly incarcerated gang members.

Gertz has also contributed to the Center for Discovery, which treats children and adults with significant disabilities. Gertz and Ressler also helped found the Painted Turtle Camp, a multi-disease camp and family care center.

In 2020, the foundation donated $5 million to the Herman J. Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (RCIE) based in Atlanta. This is the largest non-profit center for Black entrepreneurs in the United States. In addition to the monetary contribution, Black entrepreneurs will also be able to utilize the Atlanta Hawk's marketing channels.

"Jami and I take our responsibility as owners of a professional sport franchise in the great city of Atlanta very seriously — and with that responsibility is a commitment to devote resources to organizations that are making tangible, impactful change." Antony Ressler

The couple also donates regularly to The Atlanta Hawks Foundation. For example, last year, the Atlanta Hawks pledged to donate $250 for every assist in February to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. As a result, $92,500 was raised via this campaign- a figure that Gertz and Ressler matched.

Gertz also serves on the board of directors for the Melanoma Research Alliance, the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research.

Forbes once voted the couple the most generous celebrities, and it seems that their generosity will continue.

Readers, what do you think of the move of Jami Gertz from actress to philanthropist? What organizations in Atlanta would you like her to support?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# atlanta# lifestyle# entertainment# health# sports

Comments / 24

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
34204 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Frisco, TX

Frisco has been rated the best city in Texas for single dads

June 19th is Father's Day, a day when fathers across the United States will be recognized and celebrated for their love and support of their children. Being a father can be hard, especially for single dads. So which cities offer the best environment for a single dad? That's the question that LawnStarterwanted to answer, so they studied the best cities in the United States for single dads.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Naperville ranked best city in the US for single dads

Next weekend is Father's Day, and dads across the United States will be celebrating with their children. To coincide with this special occasion, LawnStarter, just released a report identifying the best cities in the United States for single dads.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Macon ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States

Across the United States, June is celebrated as Pride Month. President Clinton first declared June as Pride Month in 1999 tohonor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. But if you plan to celebrate Pride Month, one city that won't be as festive is Macon in Georgia. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter.

Read full story
5 comments
Minnesota State

The $56 Million Minnesota mystery donation

That's the question many people in Minnesota are asking this week after it was revealed that Minnesota Public Radio had received the largest donation in the organization’s 55-year history. An anonymous donor had made a $56 million donation to the radio station.

Read full story
10 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:

Read full story
23 comments
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millions of dollars

In a bid to share good news stories with readers, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. These uplifting stories will hopefully raise the sports of people.

Read full story
4 comments
Springfield, OH

The Springfield singer giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
10 comments
Nashville, TN

The Nashville singer who is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on one of Tennessee's favorite people- Dolly Parton.

Read full story
20 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale named second most LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States. Do you agree?

June is celebrated across the United States as Pride Month. To coincide with Pride Month, the website LawnStarter decided to rank the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the US. They looked at 196 of the biggest cities and ranked them based on 19 different criteria.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco named most LGBTQ-friendly city in the US

June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States. So this week, LawnStarter decided to rank the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities. To determine their rankings, they looked at 200 of the biggest cities in the United States and how they performed on certain criteria, including:

Read full story
New York City, NY

The New York rock star donating millions of dollars

Billy Joel is one of the world's most successful musicians. The New York native has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

The Houston singer giving away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
52 comments
Lincoln, NE

The Lincoln comedian giving away millions of dollars

Daniel Lawrence Whitney is one of the most famous people living in Lincoln, Nebraska. Readers not familiar with the name might know him better as Larry the Cable Guy. Larry is well known as a comedian, actor, and country music artist, but he should also be known for charity.

Read full story
23 comments

The New Jersey rock star giving away millions

Jon Bon Jovi is one of the world's biggest rock stars. The New Jersey native and lead singer of Bon Jovi has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.

Read full story
61 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The St. Louis couple giving away millions of dollars

Over the last month, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
1 comments
Bloomington, IN

The richest person in Bloomington is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on the richest person in Bloomington, Indiana, and his charitable giving.

Read full story
37 comments
Austin, TX

The Austin actress giving away millions of dollars

Over the last few weeks, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
82 comments
Eau Claire, WI

The Eau Claire couple giving away millions of dollars

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a couple from Eau Claire that have been supporting the local community.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Michael Jordan is donating millions of dollars to people in Charlotte

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy