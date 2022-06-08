The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

Jami Gertz Image from WikiCommons images

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero.

But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.

Let's take a quick look at their story.

Gertz married Ressler in 1989, a year before he founded private equity business Apollo Global Management. In 1997 he opened a second private equity firm, Ares Management. When Ares went public in 2014, Ressler became a billionaire.

Ressler might be most recognizable to the Atlanta community for his majority ownership of the NBA franchise, the Atlant Hawks, which he purchased in 2015.

These business ventures have made Gertz and Ressler very wealthy. And they have been giving a lot of it back.

Philanthropy

In 1997, Gertz and Ressler established Ressler-Gertz Foundation, which supports education, health care, and the arts.

The foundation has made over 166 grants to 92 organizations totaling over $19 million. This includes substantial donations to the Alliance for College-Ready Public Schools, a group of charter schools, and Homeboy Industries, which provides education and employment training for formerly incarcerated gang members.

Gertz has also contributed to the Center for Discovery, which treats children and adults with significant disabilities. Gertz and Ressler also helped found the Painted Turtle Camp, a multi-disease camp and family care center.

In 2020, the foundation donated $5 million to the Herman J. Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (RCIE) based in Atlanta. This is the largest non-profit center for Black entrepreneurs in the United States. In addition to the monetary contribution, Black entrepreneurs will also be able to utilize the Atlanta Hawk's marketing channels.

"Jami and I take our responsibility as owners of a professional sport franchise in the great city of Atlanta very seriously — and with that responsibility is a commitment to devote resources to organizations that are making tangible, impactful change." Antony Ressler

The couple also donates regularly to The Atlanta Hawks Foundation. For example, last year, the Atlanta Hawks pledged to donate $250 for every assist in February to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. As a result, $92,500 was raised via this campaign- a figure that Gertz and Ressler matched.

Gertz also serves on the board of directors for the Melanoma Research Alliance, the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research.

Forbes once voted the couple the most generous celebrities, and it seems that their generosity will continue.

Readers, what do you think of the move of Jami Gertz from actress to philanthropist? What organizations in Atlanta would you like her to support?

