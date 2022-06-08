The New Jersey rock star giving away millions

Jon Bon Jovi is one of the world's biggest rock stars.

The New Jersey native and lead singer of Bon Jovi has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.

Let's take a quick look at his story

The New Jersey rock star

He was born in 1962 and grew up in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, with the name of John Bongiovi Junior John Francis Bongiovi Jr.

In the mid-'80s, with his band Bon Jovi, he rose to global fame on the back of hit songs Livin' On A Prayer and You Give Love A Bad Name. But despite his fame, he has never forgotten his New Jersey roots or the people who have supported him.

Philanthropy

Bon Jovi has been quick to offer donations after natural disasters.

“I think volunteerism should be fashionable. That’s my goal: To make volunteering the new black.” Jon Bon Jovi

In 2005, he donated $1 million to aid relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina and donated $1 million to the New Jersey Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund after Superstorm Sandy devastated New Jersey.

In 2006 he established the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation to assist those experiencing poverty and homelessness. He regularly donates to the foundation, including a $500,000 donation in 2019 to help build houses for homeless veterans.

He has opened two Soul Kitchen restaurants- nonprofit community restaurants where the menus have no prices. Instead, people who can afford to pay are asked to leave a donation, and those who cannot pay can eat for free. It has locations in New Jersey in Red Bank and Toms River.

In 2019, he donated all the proceeds from his song, Unbroken, to an organization that trains service dogs.

Perhaps one of his most important donations was to the Parker Family Clinic in Redbank, New Jersey, the neighborhood where Bon Jovi grew up. When the facility needed to move to a bigger site, Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, stepped in to help raise funds. Bon Jovi even performed a concert at the local high school.

"A million people in New Jersey are uninsured; 200,000 of them are kids. How could I not get involved? This is my back yard." Jon Bon Jovi

Readers, what do you think of Jon Bon Jovi's charity? What other organizations in New Jersey would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.

