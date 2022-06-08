The St. Louis couple giving away millions of dollars

Adobe Free Stock Image

Over the last month, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a couple from St.Louis who, through their donations, have made a huge impact on St Louis and Missouri.

Let's take a look at their story.

The St Louis couple

Fred Kummer was born in New York in 1929 and graduated with a degree in civil engineering from Missouri S&T in 1955.

In 1960, together with his wife June, Fred founded the Kummer Construction Company in the basement of their home in Crestwood, Missouri. The business grew into what would become a nine-division business known as HBE Corporation.

Based in St Louis became a multi-billion dollar enterprise that designed and built over 1100 commercial projects across the United States, employing thousands of people. In the 1970's Fred and June also founded the Adams Mark luxury hotel chain.

Fred and June Kummer became very wealthy. And they have been generous in giving it back.

Philanthropy

The Kummers were known to be philanthropists and supported numerous organizations in St Louis and Missouri. In particular, they liked to support the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Their biggest donation was in 2020 when Fred and June donated $300 million to the Missouri University of Science and Technology to establish The Kummer Institute.

The institute "creates broad STEM outreach and engagement to and with K–12 communities, supports student success and growth at S&T, elevates the university as an educational and research institution, and drives economic development regionally, statewide, and beyond."

It was the largest single gift ever to any Missouri university, public or private.

“Fred encouraged us all to think big, and he backed it up with the largest charitable gift in Missouri history. He has significantly raised our sights and our supporters’ confidence in our future.” Missouri S&T Chancellor, Mo Dehghani

The Kummer Institute Foundation is expected to generate $250 million in gross domestic product for the Missouri economy during its first five years of operation and more than $2 billion over 25 years.

While Fred sadly passed away last year, the money he and June donated is already being put to great use. This year 460 first-year students enrolled at S&T have received scholarships from Kummer, and several big projects have commenced thanks to funds from the foundation.

Fred Kummer's last gift will certainly have a long-term impact on the state.

Readers, what do you think of the donation from Fred and June? What organizations in St Louis do you think June Kummer and her family should support?

