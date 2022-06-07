The Austin actress giving away millions of dollars

Sandra Bullock Image from WikiCommons images

Over the last few weeks, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one of an actress who has made Austin her home. While Sandra Bullock is famous for her work in movies, she should also be recognized for her charitable efforts.

Let's take a look at some of her philanthropy.

Sandra Bullock first rose to fame thanks to her role in the iconic 1994 movie Speed. Following that was a string of hits, and Bullock became an international star.

In 1997 while filming the romantic comedy Hope Floats in Austin, she fell in love with the city and purchased a home next to Lake Austin. She has called Austin home ever since.

Her philanthropy

Bullock may have won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2009 for her role in The Blind Side, but her charity impresses me more.

Some of her donations include:

$1 million to relief efforts after 9/11

In 2004 after the tsunami in Indonesia, she gave $1 million to the American Red Cross

$1 million to the American Red Cross after the tsunami in Japan in 2011

Another $1 million to the American Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina in 2005

$1 million to Doctors Without Borders after the Haiti earthquake

$500,000 to relief efforts during the California wildfires

Bullock has also supported Texans whenever there has been a need.

She donated $1million to Texan relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey, and last year during the winter freeze, she gave $250,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank. Bullock also supports the Texas nonprofit organization The Kindred Life Foundation (KLF).

Unlike other celebrities, Bullock does her donating silently and doesn't seek her attention. It seems that every time there is a big disaster, Bullock opens her checkbook to assist.

"I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another." Sandra Bullock

Readers, were you aware of the generous donations being made by Bullock? Are there local organizations in Austin that you would like to see her support?

Please leave your comments below.