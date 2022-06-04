The Monmouth County man giving away millions of dollars

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSJZM_0g09K9Vu00
Adobe Free Stock Image

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man who has given so much back to organizations in Monmouth County.

Let's take a look at his story.

The Monmouth County man giving away millions of dollars

Sheldon Vogel grew up in Long Branch, where his mother raised him after his father died of a heart attack when Sheldon was three years old.

Vogel attended Long Branch High School and then moved for college before serving in the Army. While working at his uncle's store in Long Branch, he met Anne, who would become his wife.

Vogel soon scored a job at Atlantic Records and made his name in music, working with bands such as Led Zeppelin. Ray Charles, the Rolling Stones, and AC/DC.

Over his time at Atlantic Records, Vogel built up a vast fortune. And he has been very generous in giving it away.

Philanthropy

Sheldon and Anne Vogel have been huge supporters of organizations in Long Branch and across Monmouth County.

The couple were heavily involved with the Monmouth Medical Center’s Foundation and supported the hospital where they were both born.

Their first donation was in 2016 when they gave $1.5 million for a geriatric emergency department, and this was followed by a $16 million donation in 2018 for a new medical campus.

In 2020, they donated $50 million for Monmouth Medical's new campus planned for Fort Monmouth, which was the third-largest charitable contribution to a hospital in the United States that year.

"We know and love Monmouth Medical Center, from the administration and hospital leadership to the doctors and nurses leading the day-to-day charge. Sheldon and I have every confidence that the plans being made here will continue to advance exceptional care for this community's next generation." Anne Vogel

While Anne sadly passed away in 2021, Sheldon has continued his philanthropy. Last year he donated $1 million to the Monmouth County SPCA. And earlier this year, Sheldon donated $10 million to Monmouth Medical Centre in memory of his wife.

Readers, what do you think of the Vogel's generosity? And what other Monmouth County organizations would you like to see Sheldon support?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# monmouth county# health# business# education# new jersey

Comments / 29

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
33280 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Lincoln, NE

The Lincoln comedian giving away millions of dollars

Daniel Lawrence Whitney is one of the most famous people living in Lincoln, Nebraska. Readers not familiar with the name might know him better as Larry the Cable Guy. Larry is well known as a comedian, actor, and country music artist, but he should also be known for charity.

Read full story
13 comments
Atlanta, TX

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.

Read full story
13 comments

The New Jersey rock star giving away millions

Jon Bon Jovi is one of the world's biggest rock stars. The New Jersey native and lead singer of Bon Jovi has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.

Read full story
32 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The St. Louis couple giving away millions of dollars

Over the last month, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
1 comments
Bloomington, IN

The richest person in Bloomington is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on the richest person in Bloomington, Indiana, and his charitable giving.

Read full story
21 comments
Austin, TX

The Austin actress giving away millions of dollars

Over the last few weeks, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
51 comments
Eau Claire, WI

The Eau Claire couple giving away millions of dollars

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a couple from Eau Claire that have been supporting the local community.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Michael Jordan is donating millions of dollars to people in Charlotte

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
32 comments
Lake City, SC

The South Carolina woman giving away millions

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
74 comments
Miami, FL

The Miami rapper giving away millions of dollars

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
53 comments
San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco crypto billionaire giving away his fortune

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a San Francisco billionaire that has just made a very public promise.

Read full story
20 comments
Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo billionaire giving away millions of dollars

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
35 comments
New York City, NY

The New York billionaire donating millions to the homeless

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have generously donated their wealth to community organizations. People like New Yorker William Ackman, who has donated millions of dollars.

Read full story
25 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest person in Las Vegas is giving away millions

Miriam Adelson being presented with the Freedom Medal by President Trump in 2018Image from WikiCommons images. I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community.

Read full story
86 comments
Edmond, OK

The Edmond, OK billionaire who is giving away his fortune

In order to spread good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. It provides a positive story for readers to enjoy.

Read full story
33 comments
Honolulu, HI

The Honolulu billionaire giving away his fortune

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a Honolulu billionaire who has given so much back to the city.

Read full story
39 comments
Atlanta, TX

This Atlanta woman wants to give away $1.2 billion by 2024

Recently I wrote about the richest person in Atlanta, Bernie Marcus, who has promised to give most of his fortune away. But there is another person in Atlanta who is just as generous.

Read full story
81 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The Fort Worth foundation giving away millions of dollars in grants

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Fort Worth man who has made a big impact on this city.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing articles on the wealthiest people in major cities across the United States and what they are doing with their wealth to support their local community. Readers like to hear about good news stories in their local cities.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy