Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man who has given so much back to organizations in Monmouth County.

Let's take a look at his story.

The Monmouth County man giving away millions of dollars

Sheldon Vogel grew up in Long Branch, where his mother raised him after his father died of a heart attack when Sheldon was three years old.

Vogel attended Long Branch High School and then moved for college before serving in the Army. While working at his uncle's store in Long Branch, he met Anne, who would become his wife.

Vogel soon scored a job at Atlantic Records and made his name in music, working with bands such as Led Zeppelin. Ray Charles, the Rolling Stones, and AC/DC.

Over his time at Atlantic Records, Vogel built up a vast fortune. And he has been very generous in giving it away.

Philanthropy

Sheldon and Anne Vogel have been huge supporters of organizations in Long Branch and across Monmouth County.

The couple were heavily involved with the Monmouth Medical Center’s Foundation and supported the hospital where they were both born.

Their first donation was in 2016 when they gave $1.5 million for a geriatric emergency department, and this was followed by a $16 million donation in 2018 for a new medical campus.

In 2020, they donated $50 million for Monmouth Medical's new campus planned for Fort Monmouth, which was the third-largest charitable contribution to a hospital in the United States that year.

"We know and love Monmouth Medical Center, from the administration and hospital leadership to the doctors and nurses leading the day-to-day charge. Sheldon and I have every confidence that the plans being made here will continue to advance exceptional care for this community's next generation." Anne Vogel

While Anne sadly passed away in 2021, Sheldon has continued his philanthropy. Last year he donated $1 million to the Monmouth County SPCA. And earlier this year, Sheldon donated $10 million to Monmouth Medical Centre in memory of his wife.

