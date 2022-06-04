The Miami rapper giving away millions of dollars

Pitbull Image from WikiCommons images

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a Miami rapper who has given so much back to the city and numerous organizations worldwide.

Let's take a look at his story.

The Miami rapper

Armando Christian Pérez was born in Miami in 1981.

If that name doesn't sound familiar, you may recognize him as the rapper known as Pitbull or one of his other monikers, 'Mr. Worldwide' or 'Mr. 305.' He is one of the most successful rappers/singers globally, with a string of hits and awards.

He is also a very successful businessman with ownership in several businesses, including Voli 305 Vodka, the After Dark Clothing line and fragrance company, and the Honey I’m Home film production business. Although not all his business ventures have been a success, his Miami restaurant iLov305 closed after only a couple of years, and he has built an enormous fortune.

And he is giving a lot of this away.

Philanthropy

The rapper appreciates that he has made a huge amount of wealth and is determined to give back to his community and international communities.

In 2013, Pitbull founded ‘Sports Leadership And Management (SLAM),’ a public charter school for grades 6-12. The school gives disadvantaged intercity youth in Miami access to college-prep education in Sports Leadership and Management industries.

“I can look in their eyes and tell them their own story. Been there, done that. I understand the struggle, family sacrifices, things they may be going through. This is how we change things. When you grab a young mind, teach it how to focus, mold it, teach it to believe in itself, motivate it, inspire it, and work hard… there’s no words to describe how it feels to be involved with something so special like that.”

There are now eleven charter schools founded by Pitbull, including several in Miami.

In 2015, Pitbull was inducted into the Ambassador David M. Walters International Pediatric Hall of Fame for his work supporting the Miami Children’s Health Foundation. He was inducted thanks to his contribution to the community and his support to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital via his work as an Ambassador for The Campaign for Miami's Children.

When a hurricane hit Puerto Rico in 2018, Pitbull used his private jet to transport cancer patients to the mainland United States for chemotherapy treatments. He didnt publicize this act and only spoke to the media when CNN questioned him about the act.

"Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part." Pitbull

He is also a huge supporter of the Imaginate Foundation, which provides resources for low-income families in the area. Other charities he has made large donations to include:

To be honest, before writing this article, I wasn't aware of all the charitable efforts of 'Mr. 305.' Perhaps he should also be known as 'Mr. Charity.'

Readers, what do you think of Pitbull? And what other Miami organizations would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.