Miami, FL

The Miami rapper giving away millions of dollars

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aN1T_0g04GmEH00
PitbullImage from WikiCommons images

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a Miami rapper who has given so much back to the city and numerous organizations worldwide.

Let's take a look at his story.

The Miami rapper

Armando Christian Pérez was born in Miami in 1981.

If that name doesn't sound familiar, you may recognize him as the rapper known as Pitbull or one of his other monikers, 'Mr. Worldwide' or 'Mr. 305.' He is one of the most successful rappers/singers globally, with a string of hits and awards.

He is also a very successful businessman with ownership in several businesses, including Voli 305 Vodka, the After Dark Clothing line and fragrance company, and the Honey I’m Home film production business. Although not all his business ventures have been a success, his Miami restaurant iLov305 closed after only a couple of years, and he has built an enormous fortune.

And he is giving a lot of this away.

Philanthropy

The rapper appreciates that he has made a huge amount of wealth and is determined to give back to his community and international communities. 

In 2013, Pitbull founded ‘Sports Leadership And Management (SLAM),’ a public charter school for grades 6-12. The school gives disadvantaged intercity youth in Miami access to college-prep education in Sports Leadership and Management industries.

“I can look in their eyes and tell them their own story. Been there, done that. I understand the struggle, family sacrifices, things they may be going through. This is how we change things. When you grab a young mind, teach it how to focus, mold it, teach it to believe in itself, motivate it, inspire it, and work hard… there’s no words to describe how it feels to be involved with something so special like that.”

There are now eleven charter schools founded by Pitbull, including several in Miami.

In 2015, Pitbull was inducted into the Ambassador David M. Walters International Pediatric Hall of Fame for his work supporting the Miami Children’s Health Foundation. He was inducted thanks to his contribution to the community and his support to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital via his work as an Ambassador for The Campaign for Miami's Children.

When a hurricane hit Puerto Rico in 2018, Pitbull used his private jet to transport cancer patients to the mainland United States for chemotherapy treatments. He didnt publicize this act and only spoke to the media when CNN questioned him about the act.

"Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part." Pitbull

He is also a huge supporter of the Imaginate Foundation, which provides resources for low-income families in the area. Other charities he has made large donations to include:

To be honest, before writing this article, I wasn't aware of all the charitable efforts of 'Mr. 305.' Perhaps he should also be known as 'Mr. Charity.'

Readers, what do you think of Pitbull? And what other Miami organizations would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# miami# entertainment# education# health# music

Comments / 53

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
33280 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Lincoln, NE

The Lincoln comedian giving away millions of dollars

Daniel Lawrence Whitney is one of the most famous people living in Lincoln, Nebraska. Readers not familiar with the name might know him better as Larry the Cable Guy. Larry is well known as a comedian, actor, and country music artist, but he should also be known for charity.

Read full story
13 comments
Atlanta, TX

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.

Read full story
13 comments

The New Jersey rock star giving away millions

Jon Bon Jovi is one of the world's biggest rock stars. The New Jersey native and lead singer of Bon Jovi has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.

Read full story
32 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The St. Louis couple giving away millions of dollars

Over the last month, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
1 comments
Bloomington, IN

The richest person in Bloomington is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on the richest person in Bloomington, Indiana, and his charitable giving.

Read full story
21 comments
Austin, TX

The Austin actress giving away millions of dollars

Over the last few weeks, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
51 comments
Eau Claire, WI

The Eau Claire couple giving away millions of dollars

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a couple from Eau Claire that have been supporting the local community.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Michael Jordan is donating millions of dollars to people in Charlotte

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
32 comments
Lake City, SC

The South Carolina woman giving away millions

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
74 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

The Monmouth County man giving away millions of dollars

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
29 comments
San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco crypto billionaire giving away his fortune

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a San Francisco billionaire that has just made a very public promise.

Read full story
20 comments
Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo billionaire giving away millions of dollars

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
35 comments
New York City, NY

The New York billionaire donating millions to the homeless

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have generously donated their wealth to community organizations. People like New Yorker William Ackman, who has donated millions of dollars.

Read full story
25 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest person in Las Vegas is giving away millions

Miriam Adelson being presented with the Freedom Medal by President Trump in 2018Image from WikiCommons images. I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community.

Read full story
86 comments
Edmond, OK

The Edmond, OK billionaire who is giving away his fortune

In order to spread good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. It provides a positive story for readers to enjoy.

Read full story
33 comments
Honolulu, HI

The Honolulu billionaire giving away his fortune

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a Honolulu billionaire who has given so much back to the city.

Read full story
39 comments
Atlanta, TX

This Atlanta woman wants to give away $1.2 billion by 2024

Recently I wrote about the richest person in Atlanta, Bernie Marcus, who has promised to give most of his fortune away. But there is another person in Atlanta who is just as generous.

Read full story
81 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The Fort Worth foundation giving away millions of dollars in grants

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Fort Worth man who has made a big impact on this city.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing articles on the wealthiest people in major cities across the United States and what they are doing with their wealth to support their local community. Readers like to hear about good news stories in their local cities.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy