San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco crypto billionaire giving away his fortune

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PG0R_0fyzK9Y100
Sam Bankman-FriedImage from WikiCommons images

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a San Francisco billionaire that has just made a very public promise.

Let's take a look at his story.

The San Francisco crypto billionaire

Sam Bankman-Fried, the son of two Stanford Law professors, was born on the campus of Stanford University in 1992.

He was incredibly gifted at math, attending USA Math Camp as a child before going to MIT, where he graduated in 2014 with a degree in physics and a minor in mathematics.

Bankman-Fried returned to San Francisco in 2017, and in November, he founded Alameda Research, a leading principal trading firm focusing on digital investments and crypto. In 2019 he founded FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, and it has become one of the market leaders in this field.

When FTX hit a valuation of $18 billion last year, it made Bankman-Friend one of the richest people under 30 in history.

He has a current net worth of $20.6 billion. And he just promised to give it all away,

The Giving Pledge

Bankman-Fried has always been interested in philanthropy.

When he moved back to San Francisco after college, he worked for the Center for Effective Altruism. This charitable organization uses scientific reasoning to figure out how to do the most good for the most people. And when he founded FTX, it was with the goal of donating to the world’s most effective charities.

This week, Bankman-Fried signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give most of his fortune away.

A while ago I became convinced that our duty was to do the most we could for the long run aggregate utility of the world. In the end, it’s the work my friends and colleagues at foundations do that matters the most. A more just world would shine a brighter light on them. In this world, I’m honored to be able to support their work. Sam Bankman-Fried

Despite his billions, Bankman-Fried drives a Toyota Corolla and shares an apartment with ten other people.

In a recent Bloomberg article, Bankman-Fried said he would keep enough money to maintain a comfortable life: 1% of his earnings. But, aside from that, he still plans to give it all away—every dollar, or Bitcoin, that he earns.

Given his current wealth, that's a lot of billions he aims to give away.

Reader, what do you think of Bankman-Fried's story? What San Francisco organizations would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.

