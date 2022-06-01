The Edmond, OK billionaire who is giving away his fortune

Adobe Free Stock Image

In order to spread good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. It provides a positive story for readers to enjoy.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man from Edmond, Oklahoma, who has done more than most people to help others.

Let's take a look at his story.

The Edmond billionaire who is giving away his fortune

Chad Richison was born in Tuttle, Oklahoma. He went to Tuttle High School before moving to Edmond to attend the University of Central Oklahoma, where he graduated in 1993 with a B.A. in Mass Communications.

In 1998 Richison founded Paycom, one of the first businesses to process payroll online. Paycom has been one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, and in 2014, Richison listed Paycom on the New York Exchange.

Thanks to owning 14% of Paycom shares, Richison became very wealthy and has a current net worth of $2.4 billion.

And he is giving most of it away.

Philanthropy

Growing up in Tuttle, Oklahoma, I learned that if I wanted something, I had to work hard for it. That upbringing gave me a do-for-yourself-and-others spirit, and I am very grateful for that.

Richison signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give most of his fortune away.

He has established the Richison Family Foundation, which provides funding for organizations in children's education, foster care, food supplies, and mental health.

Some of his donations include:

In November 2015, Richison donated $10 million to the University of Central Oklahoma athletics program, followed by another $ 4million in 2017

Last year he gifted another $10 million to UCO.

$1 million to The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum

$1 million to the American Cancer Society to provide free lodging to cancer patients traveling to Oklahoma City for treatment.

$1 million to The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority

$200,000 to The Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City

$1M to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

$2 million to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Richison also founded the Green Shoe Foundation, a nonprofit which aims to improve people's mental health through counseling and therapy sessions.

The Green Shoe Foundation and what it stands for is my life’s purpose. In 2015, I launched the Green Shoe, which focuses on one’s life experiences prior to the age of 19. At Green Shoe, licensed therapists guide functioning adults through a one-week retreat devoted to helping them reconcile childhood traumas so they can live a life of peace and maturity. Chad Richison

Readers, what do you think of Richison's donations? And what organizations in Edmond and across Oklahoma do you think he should support?

Please leave your comments below.