Atlanta, TX

This Atlanta woman wants to give away $1.2 billion by 2024

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2Eth_0fvMZtAt00
Adobe Free Stock Image

Recently I wrote about the richest person in Atlanta, Bernie Marcus, who has promised to give most of his fortune away. But there is another person in Atlanta who is just as generous.

Diana Blank is one of Atlanta's biggest philanthropists. Let's take a quick look at her story.

The Atlanta philanthropist

Diana is the former wife of Arthur Blank. Arthur is the co-founder of Home Depot and also the owner of the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League and Atlanta United in Major League Soccer.

When they divorced in 1993, Diana decided to focus on philanthropy by creating the Kendeda Fund- named after her three children. Dian is the sole source of funds for Kendeda.

The Kendeda Fund offers grants focused on Atlanta and Montana that prioritize "issues of equity, livability and improved connections to the natural environment." They also have a gun violence prevention program and a veterans program.

Since 1993 the fund has awarded over $900 million in grants.

Some of the grants include:

  • $4 million to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
  • $20 million to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
  • $30 million grant to Georgia Tech for their Living Building Challenge 3.0

It is worth that Diana Blank made all her donations anonymously and was only revealed to be the generous donor after an interview in 2015 with the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Giving it all away

Many philanthropists make the promise to give away their fortune but fail to follow through on this promise.

But Diane Blank isn't like most other philanthropists. Instead, she is determined to give away as much as possible in her lifetime. To that end, the Kedenda Fund will distribute all its funds and assets by the end of 2023.

They anticipate donating another $300,000, which would take the total amount of grants distributed by the fund to more than $1.2 billion.

We give away between $40 million and $50 million a year. A billion dollars? That’s a lot of money. You just hope you are supporting initiatives that have value.” Diana Blank

Readers, what do you think of Diana Blank's charitable efforts? And what Atlanta organizations would you like to see her support as she donates the rest of her wealth by the end of 2023?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# atlanta# business# finance# education# environment

Comments / 57

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
31860 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo billionaire giving away millions of dollars

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The New York billionaire donating millions to the homeless

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have generously donated their wealth to community organizations. People like New Yorker William Ackman, who has donated millions of dollars.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest person in Las Vegas is giving away millions

Miriam Adelson being presented with the Freedom Medal by President Trump in 2018Image from WikiCommons images. I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community.

Read full story
60 comments
Edmond, OK

The Edmond, OK billionaire who is giving away his fortune

In order to spread good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. It provides a positive story for readers to enjoy.

Read full story
12 comments
Honolulu, HI

The Honolulu billionaire giving away his fortune

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a Honolulu billionaire who has given so much back to the city.

Read full story
22 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The Fort Worth foundation giving away millions of dollars in grants

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Fort Worth man who has made a big impact on this city.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne is giving away millions

Recently I have been writing articles on the wealthiest people in major cities across the United States and what they are doing with their wealth to support their local community. Readers like to hear about good news stories in their local cities.

Read full story
19 comments
Saint Paul, TX

The St. Paul couple who have given away millions of dollars.

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a couple from St.Paul who has given so much back to the city.

Read full story
6 comments
Memphis, TN

The Memphis sports legend that is giving away $80 million

We all like to read good news. And so recently, I have been writing a series of articles looking at leaders and entrepreneurs who are doing good things in their local community.

Read full story
10 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore man giving away millions of dollars

We all need to read a good news story, so today, I thought I would share with readers the story of the Baltimore man who is putting his million-dollar fortune to good use. Bill Miller was born in 1950 in North Carolina.

Read full story
38 comments
Cincinnati, OH

The Cincinnati couple giving away millions of dollars

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Cincinnati couple who have given away hundreds of millions of dollars to charity.

Read full story
53 comments
Richmond, VA

The Richmond family giving away millions

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at one person in Richmond that is giving away millions of dollars to the local community.

Read full story
17 comments
Mclean, TX

The richest person in McLean is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders and what these wealthy people do to give back to the community. Readers love to see good news stories about people doing good things.

Read full story
10 comments
Milwaukee, WI

The Milwaukee couple giving away their billion dollar fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs, examining how they give back to their communities. Today I want to take a look at the Milwaukee couple who are giving their fortune away.

Read full story
48 comments
San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco family giving their billion dollar fortune away

I write many articles on billionaires and entrepreneurs and what they do to give back to their local communities. It is rare to find an entire family so heavily involved in philanthropy. But the Sobrato family is no ordinary family.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

This New York billionaire is giving his fortune away

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs, examining how they give back to their communities. Today I want to take a New York billionaire who is giving his fortune away.

Read full story
76 comments
Nashville, TN

The richest man in Nashville is giving away millions

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at the richest person in Nashville and what they are doing to give back to the local community.

Read full story
85 comments
Indianapolis, IN

The richest person in Indianapolis is giving away millions

Jim Irsay with President George W. Bush after the Indianapolis Colts visited the White HouseImage from WikiCommons images. I have been writing a series of articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders and what these wealthy people do to give back to the community. Readers love to see good news stories about people doing good things.

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy