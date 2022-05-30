The Fort Worth foundation giving away millions of dollars in grants

Adobe Free Stock Image

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community.

Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Fort Worth man who has made a big impact on this city.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Fort Worth entrepreneur

"Fort Worth was a sleepy little town, so quiet that its downtown was said to have once been home to a slumbering panther, destined to be little more than a sidekick to the bigger Dallas to the east. Then Amon G. Carter came to town."

That is the introduction given to the man behind Fort Worth's most charitable foundation- the Amon Carter Foundation.

At the age of 27, Amon Carter arrived in Fort Worth in 1906 and got a job at the Fort Worth Star. He orchestrated a merger with its competitor, The Telegram, to form one of the biggest newspapers in the Southwest, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He built a small business empire that included the first TV station in Texas and also invested in oil and gas.

But his primary focus was attracting people and businesses to Fort Worth. He was a "civic booster" for the city and even coined the term "Where the West Begins."

He brought into the area businesses that became; American Airlines, Lockheed-Martin, the General Motors assembly plant in Arlington, and Bell Helicopter.

Carter became a very wealthy man and wanted to give back to the community of Fort Worth, so in 1947 he created the Amon G. Carter Foundation was based.

The Fort Worth foundation

Amon G Carter Image from WikiCommons images

Amon and his wife Nenette started the foundation using $8.5 million of their own money- a huge amount back in 1947. When Amon died in 1955, he left $7.4 million to the foundation.

Some of the projects the foundation has funded include;

In total, the Amon G. Carter Foundation has made charitable gifts of more than $718 million, primarily in the fields of arts, education, health, and programs for the youth and elderly in Tarrant County, Texas. The foundation website lists how to apply for a grant.

It isn't just organizations that Carter was generous to. One example is that in his will, he left $1000 to a woman he didnt really know. He just had heard she was blind and spent years selling his newspaper on the streets of Fort Worth, so he wanted to leave her a gift.

Readers, what do you think of the generosity of Amon Carter and the legacy he has left behind with his foundation. What Fort Worth organizations would you like to see supported by the foundation?

