Mclean, TX

The richest person in McLean is giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5VXF_0foBNDpJ00
Adobe Free Stock Image

I have been writing a series of articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders and what these wealthy people do to give back to the community. Readers love to see good news stories about people doing good things.

Today, I thought we would take a quick look at the richest person in McLean and his charitable efforts.

The richest person in McLean

The richest person in McLean is William Conway Junior.

Conway was born in 1949 in Massachusetts and earned a bachelor's degree in science from Dartmouth College. He then received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, which he attended at night while working in a bank.

Conway worked in several banking and finance positions before forming the private equity firm Carlyle Group in 1987. Carlyle went public in 2012 and now has over $260 billion in assets under management. While Conway is no longer the company's CEO, he remains as co-executive chairman.

An interesting fact about Conway is that he once lived in the historic home of Merrywood, located in McLean on the Palisades overlooking the Potomac River. Of course, Merrywood is the former home of Jackie Kennedy.

The success of Carlyle Group has led to Conway having a net worth of $3.6 billion. And he is using his money to support charitable causes.

Philanthropy

Conway and his wife Joanne support several charities and institutions, focusing on nursing and education.

Some of their donations include:

  • In June 2019, they donated $20 million to the Catholic University of America to create the Conway School of Nursing. Two years later, they donated another $20 million.
  • Since 2012, Conway pledged over $55 million for the Latin American Youth Center to finance education programs.
  • $5 million to the College of Nursing at Villanova University.
  • A $20 million donation to support the enrollment of more than 1,000 nursing students at the University of Virginia over ten years.
  • Last December, they donated $11 million to fund nursing scholarships at Trinity Washington University.

Readers, what do you think of the philanthropic efforts of Conway? What organizations in McLean would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mclean# business# finance# health# nursing

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
30291 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Memphis, TN

The Memphis sports legend that is giving away $80 million

We all like to read good news. And so recently, I have been writing a series of articles looking at leaders and entrepreneurs who are doing good things in their local community.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore man giving away millions of dollars

We all need to read a good news story, so today, I thought I would share with readers the story of the Baltimore man who is putting his million-dollar fortune to good use. Bill Miller was born in 1950 in North Carolina.

Read full story
26 comments
Cincinnati, OH

The Cincinnati couple giving away millions of dollars

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Cincinnati couple who have given away hundreds of millions of dollars to charity.

Read full story
29 comments
Richmond, VA

The Richmond family giving away millions

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at one person in Richmond that is giving away millions of dollars to the local community.

Read full story
5 comments
Milwaukee, WI

The Milwaukee couple giving away their billion dollar fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs, examining how they give back to their communities. Today I want to take a look at the Milwaukee couple who are giving their fortune away.

Read full story
20 comments
San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco family giving their billion dollar fortune away

I write many articles on billionaires and entrepreneurs and what they do to give back to their local communities. It is rare to find an entire family so heavily involved in philanthropy. But the Sobrato family is no ordinary family.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

This New York billionaire is giving his fortune away

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs, examining how they give back to their communities. Today I want to take a New York billionaire who is giving his fortune away.

Read full story
54 comments
Nashville, TN

The richest man in Nashville is giving away millions

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at the richest person in Nashville and what they are doing to give back to the local community.

Read full story
62 comments
Indianapolis, IN

The richest person in Indianapolis is giving away millions

Jim Irsay with President George W. Bush after the Indianapolis Colts visited the White HouseImage from WikiCommons images. I have been writing a series of articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders and what these wealthy people do to give back to the community. Readers love to see good news stories about people doing good things.

Read full story
44 comments
Houston, TX

One of Houston's richest people just made a $50 million donation

I have recently written about the generosity of several of Houston's richest people. The richest person in Houston, Richard Kinder, has promised to give away 95% of his wealth. David Weekley, the founder of David Weekley Homes, signed the Giving Pledge and has donated millions of dollars to Houston organizations. And John and Laura Arnold were the biggest philanthropists in Houston last year, donating $210 million to various organizations.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Should marijuana be legal in Texas? A new poll says most Texans say yes.

A poll conducted this week by the Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler has found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.

Read full story
210 comments
Salisbury, NC

The Salisbury billionaire giving away his fortune

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at the billionaire who grew up in Salisbury, North Carolina, and has promised to give most of his fortune away.

Read full story
53 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The richest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs, examining how they give back to their communities. Today it is time to look at the richest couple in Oklahoma City and what they have been doing for the city.

Read full story
48 comments
Kansas City, KS

The richest person in Kansas City is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders and what these wealthy people do to give back to the community. Readers love to see good news stories about people doing good things.

Read full story
62 comments
Buffalo, NY

The couple investing billions into Buffalo

I have been writing a series of popular articles on successful billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who put their fortune to good use and support local organizations.

Read full story
8 comments
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota voted best place to retire in the United States

This week, the US News and World Report released their annual list of the 150 best cities to live in the United States. And it's good news for residents of Sarasota, Florida, with the city ranked as the number one place to retire in the United States.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs voted second best place in the USA to live

This week, the US News and World Report released their annual list of the 150 best cities to live in the United States. And its good news for residents of Colorado Springs with the city coming in second place.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

The richest person in Atlanta has promised to give most of his fortune way

Bernie MarcusImage used under Creative Commons licence. What would you do if you were a multi billionaire and the richest person in Atlanta?. Perhaps by a huge mansion and a luxury car? Well if you are Bernie Marcus you promise to give most of it away.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy