The richest person in McLean is giving away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

I have been writing a series of articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders and what these wealthy people do to give back to the community. Readers love to see good news stories about people doing good things.

Today, I thought we would take a quick look at the richest person in McLean and his charitable efforts.

The richest person in McLean

The richest person in McLean is William Conway Junior.

Conway was born in 1949 in Massachusetts and earned a bachelor's degree in science from Dartmouth College. He then received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, which he attended at night while working in a bank.

Conway worked in several banking and finance positions before forming the private equity firm Carlyle Group in 1987. Carlyle went public in 2012 and now has over $260 billion in assets under management. While Conway is no longer the company's CEO, he remains as co-executive chairman.

An interesting fact about Conway is that he once lived in the historic home of Merrywood, located in McLean on the Palisades overlooking the Potomac River. Of course, Merrywood is the former home of Jackie Kennedy.

The success of Carlyle Group has led to Conway having a net worth of $3.6 billion. And he is using his money to support charitable causes.

Philanthropy

Conway and his wife Joanne support several charities and institutions, focusing on nursing and education.

Some of their donations include:

In June 2019, they donated $20 million to the Catholic University of America to create the Conway School of Nursing. Two years later, they donated another $20 million.

Since 2012, Conway pledged over $55 million for the Latin American Youth Center to finance education programs.

$5 million to the College of Nursing at Villanova University.

A $20 million donation to support the enrollment of more than 1,000 nursing students at the University of Virginia over ten years.

Last December, they donated $11 million to fund nursing scholarships at Trinity Washington University.

Readers, what do you think of the philanthropic efforts of Conway? What organizations in McLean would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.