The richest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

Photo by Ian Stauffer on Unsplash

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs, examining how they give back to their communities.

Today it is time to look at the richest couple in Oklahoma City and what they have been doing for the city.

The richest couple in Oklahoma City

The richest couple in Oklahoma City is Tom and Judy Love.

Tom Love was born in Oklahoma City in 1937. Judy was born in Chicago the same year but moved to attend elementary school and high school in Oklahoma City. Tom and Judy married in 1960.

In 1964 the Loves started a business by leasing a gas station for $5000 in Watonga, Oklahoma.

From that one gas station, they opened another 30. In 1971 they decided to merge gas stations with convenience stores, which proved to be a very successful decision. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has since grown to 490 locations across 42 states in the United States with over 24,000 employees and annual revenue of $20.6 billion.

Thanks to the success of their business, they have a net worth of $10.2 billion. And they are giving a lot of this wealth away.

Philanthropy

“Charitable giving is important to us because we have been so blessed that we feel it is very important to share with others.” Judy Love

In 1999, the couple established the Love Family Affiliated Fund and directed the monthly lease income from a number of their Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores locations to this fund.

The fund generates cash that is distributed to various charitable organizations. Much of the donations are to organizations in Oklahoma City, including the Oklahoma City Community Foundation.

“The Loves’ generosity extends to their church, their employees and their community in ways that truly make a difference. Oklahoma City is fortunate to have such a philanthropic family.” Nancy B. Anthony, executive director, The Oklahoma City Community Foundation

Some of their philanthropic work includes:

A $5 million donation to the University of Oklahoma business college.

$10 million to the Mercy Health Foundation to build a massive new women’s center in the Oklahoma City metro area. Judy also helped raise an additional $30 million from other donors.

Judy has been awarded the Outstanding Philanthropist Award from the Oklahoma City Chapter of the National Fundraising Professionals.

Judy is a past board member of 13 Oklahoma CIty-based non-profit organizations and a current member of 7 others, including the Oklahoma City University, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, the St Anthony Foundation, and the University of Central Oklahoma Foundation.

$7.5 million to the United Way of Central Oklahoma.

Love's has partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, raising more than $30 million for children’s medical research.

Readers, what do you think of Tom and Judy Love? What other Oklahoma City organizations would you like to see them support?

Please leave your answers below.