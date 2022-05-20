Sarasota voted best place to retire in the United States

Photo by Vlad Sargu on Unsplash

This week, the US News and World Report released their annual list of the 150 best cities to live in the United States. And it's good news for residents of Sarasota, Florida, with the city ranked as the number one place to retire in the United States.

The cities were ranked using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

So why did Sarasota rank first? Let's take a quick look.

Sarasota has a distinct vibe that’s different from Florida’s relative coastal cities, with its own vibrant arts scene, beachy atmosphere, and burgeoning food culture. People who choose Sarasota as their home are generally called by its unique charm.

One reason Sarasota performed so well was the low crime rate. The city scored a 9.3 out of 10 for crime as Sarasota has a violent crime rate lower than the national rate. In addition, its rate of property crime is also lower than the national rate. In fact, it was ranked the 7th safest city in the United States.

Other rankings Sarasota achieved were; the number one place to live in Florida and the number three fastest-growing city in the United States.

One factor to consider for those looking to retire to Sarasota is the higher property prices. Average rental prices for apartments are even slightly higher in Sarasota than in nearby metropolitan areas like St. Petersburg and Tampa. Also, the higher property taxes in Florida push up the cost of owning a home, although the absence of a state tax partially offsets this.

Florida is clearly the state where people want to retire to. Eight of the top ten cities to retire were in Florida.

