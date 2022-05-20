Sarasota, FL

Sarasota voted best place to retire in the United States

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAexE_0fkOLVXQ00
Photo by Vlad Sargu on Unsplash

This week, the US News and World Report released their annual list of the 150 best cities to live in the United States. And it's good news for residents of Sarasota, Florida, with the city ranked as the number one place to retire in the United States.

The cities were ranked using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

So why did Sarasota rank first? Let's take a quick look.

Sarasota has a distinct vibe that’s different from Florida’s relative coastal cities, with its own vibrant arts scene, beachy atmosphere, and burgeoning food culture. People who choose Sarasota as their home are generally called by its unique charm.

One reason Sarasota performed so well was the low crime rate. The city scored a 9.3 out of 10 for crime as Sarasota has a violent crime rate lower than the national rate. In addition, its rate of property crime is also lower than the national rate. In fact, it was ranked the 7th safest city in the United States.

Other rankings Sarasota achieved were; the number one place to live in Florida and the number three fastest-growing city in the United States.

One factor to consider for those looking to retire to Sarasota is the higher property prices. Average rental prices for apartments are even slightly higher in Sarasota than in nearby metropolitan areas like St. Petersburg and Tampa. Also, the higher property taxes in Florida push up the cost of owning a home, although the absence of a state tax partially offsets this.

Florida is clearly the state where people want to retire to. Eight of the top ten cities to retire were in Florida.

Readers, are you surprised that Sarasota was ranked one? What do you like most about the city and where do you think it needs to improve?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sarasota# real estate# business# life# florida

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
29526 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Mclean, TX

The richest person in McLean is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders and what these wealthy people do to give back to the community. Readers love to see good news stories about people doing good things.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

One of Houston's richest people just made a $50 million donation

I have recently written about the generosity of several of Houston's richest people. The richest person in Houston, Richard Kinder, has promised to give away 95% of his wealth. David Weekley, the founder of David Weekley Homes, signed the Giving Pledge and has donated millions of dollars to Houston organizations. And John and Laura Arnold were the biggest philanthropists in Houston last year, donating $210 million to various organizations.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Should marijuana be legal in Texas? A new poll says most Texans say yes.

A poll conducted this week by the Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler has found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.

Read full story
134 comments
Salisbury, NC

The Salisbury billionaire giving away his fortune

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at the billionaire who grew up in Salisbury, North Carolina, and has promised to give most of his fortune away.

Read full story
40 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The richest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs, examining how they give back to their communities. Today it is time to look at the richest couple in Oklahoma City and what they have been doing for the city.

Read full story
36 comments
Kansas City, KS

The richest person in Kansas City is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders and what these wealthy people do to give back to the community. Readers love to see good news stories about people doing good things.

Read full story
56 comments
Buffalo, NY

The couple investing billions into Buffalo

I have been writing a series of popular articles on successful billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who put their fortune to good use and support local organizations.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs voted second best place in the USA to live

This week, the US News and World Report released their annual list of the 150 best cities to live in the United States. And its good news for residents of Colorado Springs with the city coming in second place.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

The richest person in Atlanta has promised to give most of his fortune way

Bernie MarcusImage used under Creative Commons licence. What would you do if you were a multi billionaire and the richest person in Atlanta?. Perhaps by a huge mansion and a luxury car? Well if you are Bernie Marcus you promise to give most of it away.

Read full story
33 comments
Tampa, FL

The richest person in Tampa Bay is giving away millions of dollars

We all love to read articles about the richest people living in our city. But readers always want to know what these people do to give back to their local community. Today, let's take a quick look at the richest person in Tampa Bay and what they are doing to assist charitable organizations.

Read full story
36 comments
Jacksonville, FL

This Jacksonville billionaire is giving millions to local organizations

Recently I have been writing articles on billionaires who are supporting their local communities. Today it is time to look at the Jacksonville billionaire who is giving away millions to organizations in the state.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

The Denver billionaire giving his fortune away

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who have decided to give back to the community. Today it's time to like at Charlie Ergen- the Denver billionaire who has promised to donate most of his fortune.

Read full story
18 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The richest person in Fort Worth has lost $9 billion in 2 days

It's been a bad 48 hours for the richest person in Fort Worth. Alice Walton, who is also the wealthiest female in the United States, has lost $9 billion in the last two days. Of course, the Walton surname will be familiar to people across the United States- it's the family behind the Walmart chain.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

$21 million. Phoenix house breaks state record for most expensive

House prices in Phoenix continue to rise. A report from the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service said that housing sale prices have increased by 20% over the previous year. The median sales price in Phoenix was $460,000 in April and is projected to hit $475,000 in May.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

This Seattle billionaire has made the biggest donation to Planned Parenthood in its history

According to Forbes, "when MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood earlier this year, it broke records. The gift was the largest in the organization’s history from a single donor."

Read full story
34 comments
Houston, TX

Richest person in Houston is giving 95% of his wealth away

What would you do if you were the richest person in Houston?. Perhaps you would go on a spending spree- buying luxury cars and huge mansions. Maybe you would try to buy the Houston Rockets and get them back to the NBA finals.

Read full story
114 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy