Colorado Springs voted second best place in the USA to live

Photo by Matt Noble on Unsplash

This week, the US News and World Report released their annual list of the 150 best cities to live in the United States. And its good news for residents of Colorado Springs with the city coming in second place.

The cities were ranked using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

So why did Colorado Springs fare so well? Let's take a quick look.

Colorado Springs scored an overall score of 6.8, the second-highest in the country. The only city to score higher was Huntsville, Alabama, which had an overall score of 7. In addition, Colorado Springs scored a perfect 10 in the desirability category.

The description of Colorado Springs backs up why the city scored so highly.

Its parts are distinctive: the booming suburbs in the north and east; the bustling yet easily navigated downtown; the elegant, rustic south side defined by Cheyenne Cañon and the century-old Broadmoor hotel; and the west side, occupied by eateries and shops in what was the old Victorian center of the 1890s gold rush. Despite the sprawl, people regularly stop to say hello to someone they know at their neighborhood brewery or grocery store. That's the small-town scene the city aims to preserve.

The city performed well on jobs, with Colorado Springs having a healthier job market than similarly sized metro areas. The unemployment rate is lower than the national average. The quality of schools in Colorado Springs also helped contribute to the city's high ranking.

One factor the city didnt rate so well on was crime. Colorado Springs has a higher crime rate than the United States average.

Readers, are you surprised to see Colorado Springs voted the second-best place in the United States to live? What do you like most about the city? And what needs to be improved?

Please leave your comments below.