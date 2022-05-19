Fort Worth, TX

The richest person in Fort Worth has lost $9 billion in 2 days

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPYlJ_0fipA8SO00
Alice WaltonImage from WikiCommons images

It's been a bad 48 hours for the richest person in Fort Worth.

Alice Walton, who is also the wealthiest female in the United States, has lost $9 billion in the last two days.

Of course, the Walton surname will be familiar to people across the United States- it's the family behind the Walmart chain.

Let's take a quick look at her story and why she has lost so much of her fortune this week.

The richest person in Fort Worth

Alice was born in Arkansas and is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She attended college in Texas- graduating with a Bachelor of Arts and Science from Trinity College in San Antonio.

Unlike her brothers, Rob and Jim Walton, who worked for Walmart, Alice has focused on curating art which has been her passion. It was said her art career began at the age of eleven when she bought a 25-cent print of Picasso's "Blue Nude." However, she put her degree to use, working in several finance jobs after graduation (despite not needing the money) before focusing purely on art.

Walton permanently moved to Texas in 1998, initially to a ranch in Millsap- a tiny town an hour from Fort Worth, where she bred cutting horses before moving to Fort Worth in 2015.

Although she has never worked for Walmart, her wealth comes from the company, and due to its recent performance, Walton's net worth has taken a sharp decrease.

The Walmart share plunge

Yesterday, Walmart announced a drop in its profits thanks to higher costs on everything from products to shipping to labor. These increased costs caused net income for the quarter through April to fall 25% from a year ago. As a result, earnings per share were well below what was expected.

The reaction from the sharemarket was quick. The Walmart share price dropped 11.4% on Tuesday and another 7% today. Tuesday's drop was the largest single-day decrease for Walmart since 1987.

Along with her two brothers, Jim and Rob, Alice Walton saw $9 billion removed from their net worth.

While Walmart blames inflation and other costs, they also face competition from the German discount store, Aldi. One report showed that on many products, Aldi was cheaper than Walmart.

For example, mince was $5.09 per pound at Aldi compared to Walmart’s $5.77, and a half-gallon of milk was $2.20, cheaper than the Walmart price of $2.36.

Of course, although she has lost $9 billion, Walton is still one of the richest people in the world. She has a current net worth of $58.1 billion. So I don't think she will need to start shopping at Aldi in Fort Worth to save on her groceries just yet!

Readers, what do you think? Have you noticed an increase in prices at Walmart? Are you shopping elsewhere to save costs?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fort worth# business# food# retail# finance

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
29051 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Vermont State

The richest person in Vermont is giving away millions

I write many articles about successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, but the one thing that readers always want to know is what these wealthy people do to give back to the community.

Read full story
18 comments
Buffalo, NY

The couple investing billions into Buffalo

I have been writing a series of popular articles on successful billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who put their fortune to good use and support local organizations.

Read full story
3 comments
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota voted best place to retire in the United States

This week, the US News and World Report released their annual list of the 150 best cities to live in the United States. And it's good news for residents of Sarasota, Florida, with the city ranked as the number one place to retire in the United States.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs voted second best place in the USA to live

This week, the US News and World Report released their annual list of the 150 best cities to live in the United States. And its good news for residents of Colorado Springs with the city coming in second place.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

The richest person in Atlanta has promised to give most of his fortune way

Bernie MarcusImage used under Creative Commons licence. What would you do if you were a multi billionaire and the richest person in Atlanta?. Perhaps by a huge mansion and a luxury car? Well if you are Bernie Marcus you promise to give most of it away.

Read full story
23 comments

The richest person in Tampa Bay is giving away millions of dollars

We all love to read articles about the richest people living in our city. But readers always want to know what these people do to give back to their local community. Today, let's take a quick look at the richest person in Tampa Bay and what they are doing to assist charitable organizations.

Read full story
23 comments
Jacksonville, FL

This Jacksonville billionaire is giving millions to local organizations

Recently I have been writing articles on billionaires who are supporting their local communities. Today it is time to look at the Jacksonville billionaire who is giving away millions to organizations in the state.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

The Denver billionaire giving his fortune away

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who have decided to give back to the community. Today it's time to like at Charlie Ergen- the Denver billionaire who has promised to donate most of his fortune.

Read full story
17 comments
Phoenix, AZ

$21 million. Phoenix house breaks state record for most expensive

House prices in Phoenix continue to rise. A report from the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service said that housing sale prices have increased by 20% over the previous year. The median sales price in Phoenix was $460,000 in April and is projected to hit $475,000 in May.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

This Seattle billionaire has made the biggest donation to Planned Parenthood in its history

According to Forbes, "when MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood earlier this year, it broke records. The gift was the largest in the organization’s history from a single donor."

Read full story
34 comments
Houston, TX

Richest person in Houston is giving 95% of his wealth away

What would you do if you were the richest person in Houston?. Perhaps you would go on a spending spree- buying luxury cars and huge mansions. Maybe you would try to buy the Houston Rockets and get them back to the NBA finals.

Read full story
96 comments
Texas State

Should marijuana be legal in Texas? A new poll says most Texans say yes.

A poll conducted this week by the Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler has found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.

Read full story
83 comments
Texas State

Only 18% of Texans strongly approve of President Biden. Do you?

On Sunday, a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll was released. The poll asked a series of questions to Texan voters to determine their opinions on several political issues.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Can Beto beat Abbott for Texas Gov? Not according to the latest polls

The latest polls came out this weekend, and for Beto O'Rourke and his supporters, it isn't good news. The poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows current Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds on to a seven-point lead. The May poll showed 46% of those surveyed supporting Abbott while only 39% supported O'Rourke. Green Party nominee Delilah Barrios and Libertarian nominee Mark Tippetts both received 3% support.

Read full story
77 comments
Montana State

The former truck driver who gave the biggest donation in Montana's history

I love to share inspiring stories with readers. A good example is that of Mark and Robyn Jones. A former truck driver who became a billionaire and a frustrated wife raising their six children. And thanks to their connection to Montana, they made the biggest donation in Montana history.

Read full story
5 comments
Springfield, MO

The Springfield billionaire leading America's conservation movement

I write a lot of articles about entrepreneurs and business leaders. While it's great to write about their success, readers love to hear about what they are doing to give back to their local communities.

Read full story
10 comments
Orange County, CA

This Orange County billionaire has promised to give his wealth away

Henry Samueli has a very long list of accomplishments. He is the co-founder of chipmaker Broadcom. He owns the Anaheim Ducks in the National Hockey League, has been a professor at UCLA and UC Irvine, and is a named inventor on 75 patents. He has a net worth of $7.4 billion. It's quite the resume.

Read full story
29 comments
Kentucky State

This rough Kentucky boarding school produced a billionaire

When nine-year-old Jensen Huang first stepped foot in the Oneida Baptist Institute, he would never have imagined becoming a billionaire one day. Huang is now worth a remarkable $16.2 billion and credits some of his success to that tiny boarding school in Eastern Kentucky.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy