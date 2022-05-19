The richest person in Fort Worth has lost $9 billion in 2 days

Alice Walton Image from WikiCommons images

It's been a bad 48 hours for the richest person in Fort Worth.

Alice Walton, who is also the wealthiest female in the United States, has lost $9 billion in the last two days.

Of course, the Walton surname will be familiar to people across the United States- it's the family behind the Walmart chain.

Let's take a quick look at her story and why she has lost so much of her fortune this week.

The richest person in Fort Worth

Alice was born in Arkansas and is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She attended college in Texas- graduating with a Bachelor of Arts and Science from Trinity College in San Antonio.

Unlike her brothers, Rob and Jim Walton, who worked for Walmart, Alice has focused on curating art which has been her passion. It was said her art career began at the age of eleven when she bought a 25-cent print of Picasso's "Blue Nude." However, she put her degree to use, working in several finance jobs after graduation (despite not needing the money) before focusing purely on art.

Walton permanently moved to Texas in 1998, initially to a ranch in Millsap- a tiny town an hour from Fort Worth, where she bred cutting horses before moving to Fort Worth in 2015.

Although she has never worked for Walmart, her wealth comes from the company, and due to its recent performance, Walton's net worth has taken a sharp decrease.

The Walmart share plunge

Yesterday, Walmart announced a drop in its profits thanks to higher costs on everything from products to shipping to labor. These increased costs caused net income for the quarter through April to fall 25% from a year ago. As a result, earnings per share were well below what was expected.

The reaction from the sharemarket was quick. The Walmart share price dropped 11.4% on Tuesday and another 7% today. Tuesday's drop was the largest single-day decrease for Walmart since 1987.

Along with her two brothers, Jim and Rob, Alice Walton saw $9 billion removed from their net worth.

While Walmart blames inflation and other costs, they also face competition from the German discount store, Aldi. One report showed that on many products, Aldi was cheaper than Walmart.

Of course, although she has lost $9 billion, Walton is still one of the richest people in the world. She has a current net worth of $58.1 billion. So I don't think she will need to start shopping at Aldi in Fort Worth to save on her groceries just yet!

Readers, what do you think? Have you noticed an increase in prices at Walmart? Are you shopping elsewhere to save costs?

Please leave your comments below.