This Seattle billionaire has made the biggest donation to Planned Parenthood in its history

Photo by Liane Metzler on Unsplash

According to Forbes, "when MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood earlier this year, it broke records. The gift was the largest in the organization’s history from a single donor."

The issue of abortion rights is a hot topic right now, and the donation by Scott is designed to help support the operation of Planned Parenthood. The organization is "the nation's leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable health care for women, men, and young people, as well as the nation's largest provider of sex education."

The Seattle resident has a net worth of $34.1 billion, and since divorcing her husband, Mackenzie Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts. In fact, soon after her divorce, she signed the Giving Pledge, in which she promised to give away at least fifty percent of her wealth over her lifetime.

In an article she published on the website Medium, Scott stated that she had given US$3.9 billion to 465 non-profits in the previous nine months. This means that Scott has donated at least $12 billion over the last two years .

Scott has stated that her goal is “to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds,” including Planned Parenthood.

According to the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy, just 2.2% of the $76 billion donated from foundations from 2015 to 2019 went to reproductive rights non-profit organizations. There are currently eight Planned Parenthoods in the Seattle area.

