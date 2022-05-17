Only 18% of Texans strongly approve of President Biden. Do you?

President Joe Biden

On Sunday, a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll was released. The poll asked a series of questions to Texan voters to determine their opinions on several political issues.

Much of the focus was on the race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke and who Texans would vote for.

But a deeper look at the poll uncovered the feelings of people from Texas on the President. Overall, only 18% of Texans said they strongly approved of President Biden. Meanwhile, 43% said they strongly disapproved of Biden.

Even accounting for party preferences, the results were interesting.

For example, only 43% of Democrats strongly approved of Biden, while 6% strongly disapproved. But, as expected, the numbers were far harsher against the President from Republican voters. Only 3% of Republican voters polled strongly approved of Biden, while a massive 78% strongly disapproved.

One of the big issues is over the Mexican border, and it seems that Texans don't agree with the way President Biden is handling this issue. Participants were asked, "do you approve or disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling immigration at the U.S. Mexico Border?"

Only 10% said they strongly approved, while 42% strongly disapproved.

When asked the same question about Gov Abbott, 24% strongly approved of how the Texas Governor is handling immigration at the border.

The Vice President, Kamala Harris, fared even worse in the poll.

Only 16% of Texans polled found Harris very favorable, while 43% said they found Harris very unfavorable.

With speculation around which Republicans may run for President in 2024. one thing is for sure, it seems that Biden and Harris have their work cut out to win over Texas voters.

Readers, what do you think of the performance of President Biden? Would you vote for him if he ran again? Or do you believe it is time for a change?

Please leave your comments below.

