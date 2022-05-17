Can Beto beat Abbott for Texas Gov? Not according to the latest polls

Beto O'Rourke Image from WikiCommons images

The latest polls came out this weekend, and for Beto O'Rourke and his supporters, it isn't good news.

The poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows current Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds on to a seven-point lead. The May poll showed 46% of those surveyed supporting Abbott while only 39% supported O'Rourke. Green Party nominee Delilah Barrios and Libertarian nominee Mark Tippetts both received 3% support.

Abbott and O'Rourke increased their support by 1% from the February poll, which had Abbott up 45% to 38%.

One of the biggest challenges that O'Rourke faces is campaign funding.

On March 31, it was reported that Abbott had already received $44.8 million in the 2022 election cycle. The only current governor to receive more than Abbott was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“He’s the most accomplished fundraiser I’ve ever seen. Which means, he’s good at it. He’s a master. You don’t get that sort of money over that period of time without being an expert at the business.” Bill Miller, political observer and top lobbyist in Austin.

The war chest of campaign funds is certainly helping Abbott be more visible in his advertising. For example, 60% of voters say that Abbott has been most visible on TV, while only 25% believe that O’Rourke is the candidate most noticeable on television.

With less than six months before the election, it seems to be an uphill battle for O'Rourke to peg back Abbott's lead.

Readers, what do you think? Can O'Rourke become the next governor of Texas, or do you think Abbott will win another term? What does O'Rourke need to do to improve his polling?

