Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor billionaire giving it all away and planning to die broke

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hax1U_0fazBqfA00
Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash

What would you do if you had a net worth of over $500 million?

If you are Tom Monaghan, you plan to give it away and "die broke." Monaghan will be a familiar name to many as the founder of Domino's Pizza. He made a fortune from his business and then promised to give it all away.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Ann Arbor resident giving away millions and planning to die broke

Tom Monaghan was born in Ann Arbor in 1937. His father died when he was four, and his mother had trouble raising him, so he was placed in an orphanage for six years.

After high school, he spent a year in the army before returning to Ann Arbor to study at the University of Michigan. While at college, he purchased a pizza store with his brother, and so his business career began. That one pizza store became Domino's, which is now the largest pizza company in the world and has almost 19,000 stores globally.

As Monaghan's wealth increased, he became known for his lavish lifestyle, building luxury mansions and buying expensive sports cars. In 1983 he purchased the Detroit Tigers, and a year later, they won the World Series.

It was then that Monaghan realized he should be giving back to the community rather than spending money on expensive things.

As the material things in my life were “thriving”, I had a deep desire to give back to God…He had been so good to me by blessing me with incredible material wealth and success. Domino’s Pizza was booming, I owned the Detroit Tigers, classic cars…it was like a dream come true—yet... I knew that the most important things in life were not material; I knew that all these things would pass away and that the only thing that really mattered was the state of my soul, and for that matter, the state of every person’s soul. While I had given money away previously, I now began to look for how I could really be effective, really make a difference in what truly mattered: in people’s eternal lives.

He sold the Detroit Tigers in 1992, and in 1998 Monaghan sold 93% of his Domino's shares for $ 1 billion.

It was time for philanthropy.

Philanthropy

When Monaghan sold Dominos, the headline in the Detroit Free Press read, I (Monaghan) Plan to Die Broke.”

"I came into the world penniless and as a Catholic Christian I know that I cannot take any of it with me, so it has long been my desire to use the material resources that I have been blessed with to help others in the most meaningful ways possible."

In 2005, he had $500 million in assets but had already distributed or pledged to give away $451 million.

Most of his philanthropy is toward Catholic higher education; Monaghan founded Ave Maria College in Ann Arbor in 1998 and has donated to numerous Catholic causes.

Readers, what do you think of Monaghan's story? From spending time in an orphanage to building the world's biggest pizza company to vowing to die broke?

And what organizations in Ann Arbor do you think Monaghan should be supporting?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ann arbor# education# business# food# charity

Comments / 35

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
28322 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Nashville, TN

The Nashville fund handing out millions of dollars to locals

"My job is to make the money and her job is to give it away—and she's doing a lot better job than I am." Dan Maddox. Dan Maddox was a well-known Nashville businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He built a vast fortune in auto financing, oil wells, and real estate. Tragically, in 1998 he and his wife Margaret died in a boating accident. Dan Maddox left an estate valued at more than $100 million when he died.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

This Minneapolis organization is giving away millions of dollars

I have been writing a series of articles aimed at spreading positive news. These articles look at people that are doing all they can to help their community. Today I want to look at an organization that has helped countless people in Minneapolis and across Minnesota for almost 70 years.

Read full story
5 comments
Bellevue, KY

Kentucky couple facing online abuse and investigation for letting their 6 year old son run a marathon

When I was six years old, my priority was watching TV. Six-year-old Ranier Crawford of Bellevue, Kentucky, seems to prefer to run marathons. At least, that is what his parents claim.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami, FL

This Miami entrepreneur just lost $1 billion

Recently I wrote about the youngest billionaire in Miami, Fred Ehrsam. When I wrote the article, Ehrsam had a net worth of $2.1 billion, making him the youngest billionaire in Miami. However, thanks to the plunge in the value of cryptocurrency, Ehrsam has lost $1 billion in the past few weeks.

Read full story
2 comments
Omaha, NE

The Omaha company that is now the largest in world

Today Forbes released its report on the 2000 most valuable companies in the world. And sitting in the number position is a company with its headquarters in Omaha. So let's take a look at the Omaha success story.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The Chicago billionaire that is giving his fortune away

Eric Lefkofsky has a net worth of $4.1 billion. And he has promised to give most of this wealth away. Let's take a look at the story of the Chicago billionaire who is giving his fortune away.

Read full story
4 comments
Flint, MI

The foundation that is giving away billions of dollars in Flint

Readers like seeing a good news story. And there are few better news stories than when foundations are established to help local communities. Such has been the case with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, established in 1926 in Flint, Michigan, and helping the people of Flint ever since.

Read full story
3 comments
San Diego, TX

The San Diego man giving away millions of dollars

What would you do if you were a multi-millionaire?. If you are Ernest Rady, you promise to give most of it away. The San Diego entrepreneur has made a fortune that most of us can only dream of, and now he is trying to give it away.

Read full story
46 comments
San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio man is giving away his million dollar fortune

I write a lot about business leaders and entrepreneurs, but few are as inspiring as San Antonio resident Gordon Hartman. When he was fifteen, Hartman started his own landscaping business and saved enough money from this to begin a homebuilding business by the age of nineteen. By the time Hartman was 23, he had his own land development company.

Read full story
36 comments
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines resident gifts $45 million to local organizations

The generosity of Des Moines residents was once again highlighted last week when the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines announced they had received the largest gift in the organization's fifty-year history.

Read full story
2 comments
Providence, RI

The richest person in Providence is giving away his fortune

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles focusing on the generosity of business leaders and entrepreneurs. It's a positive spin and a way to share the charitable efforts of people. So today, we will take a quick look at the richest person in Providence and how he is giving away his fortune.

Read full story
50 comments
Potomac, MD

The Potomac couple giving away their billion dollar fortune

Recently I wrote about the Potomac billionaire dedicated to giving away his billion-dollar fortune. He isn't the only Potomac resident who is being so generous. A couple of other billionaires living in Potomac have made a similar pledge.

Read full story
34 comments
Wyoming State

The Wyoming billionaire giving away his fortune

What would you do if you were a billionaire? Would you spend it all, or would you give it all away?. In the case of Wyoming resident Hansjorg Wyss- you choose the second option. Wyss, who has a net worth of $5 billion, devotes most of his wealth to help others.

Read full story
56 comments
Madison, WI

This Madison billionaire is giving it all away

I have been writing a series of articles on billionaires and entrepreneurs giving back to the community. The feedback from readers has been positive, so today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on someone the people of Madison can be proud of.

Read full story
23 comments
Dallas, TX

This Dallas billionaire is having fun giving all her money away

"I will enjoy seeing it spent. I want it to go down with me." There have been a lot of success stories coming out of Dallas, but one that is particularly inspiring is that of Lyda Hill.

Read full story
212 comments
Florida State

The 9th grade dropout giving away millions in Florida

Herbert "Herbie" Wertheim has led a very interesting life. I write a lot about business leaders and entrepreneurs, but few have done as much as Herbie Wertheim. He grew up in a disadvantaged home, dropped out of high school in ninth grade, and avoided the Miami Juvenile Detention System for truancy by joining the US Navy at the age of 17.

Read full story
227 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville company to donate $50 million to local organizations

The Brown–Forman Foundation, based in Louisville, recently announced they would be giving $50 million to five organizations based in Louisville. The Brown‑Forman Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Brown‑Forman Corporation- the Louisville spirits and wine giant that manufactures some of the world's most well-known brands, including Jack Daniels, Old Forester, Finlandia, Woodford Reserve, and Herraruda.

Read full story
6 comments
Greenwich, CT

The Greenwich billionaire giving away his fortune

Mario Gabelli launched his first business when he was just five years old. From an early age, the entrepreneurial spirit was in his blood and saw him become a billionaire. Gabelli is now worth $1.7 billion.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy