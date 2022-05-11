The Ann Arbor billionaire giving it all away and planning to die broke

Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash

What would you do if you had a net worth of over $500 million?

If you are Tom Monaghan, you plan to give it away and "die broke." Monaghan will be a familiar name to many as the founder of Domino's Pizza. He made a fortune from his business and then promised to give it all away.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Ann Arbor resident giving away millions and planning to die broke

Tom Monaghan was born in Ann Arbor in 1937. His father died when he was four, and his mother had trouble raising him, so he was placed in an orphanage for six years.

After high school, he spent a year in the army before returning to Ann Arbor to study at the University of Michigan. While at college, he purchased a pizza store with his brother, and so his business career began. That one pizza store became Domino's, which is now the largest pizza company in the world and has almost 19,000 stores globally.

As Monaghan's wealth increased, he became known for his lavish lifestyle, building luxury mansions and buying expensive sports cars. In 1983 he purchased the Detroit Tigers, and a year later, they won the World Series.

It was then that Monaghan realized he should be giving back to the community rather than spending money on expensive things.

As the material things in my life were “thriving”, I had a deep desire to give back to God…He had been so good to me by blessing me with incredible material wealth and success. Domino’s Pizza was booming, I owned the Detroit Tigers, classic cars…it was like a dream come true—yet... I knew that the most important things in life were not material; I knew that all these things would pass away and that the only thing that really mattered was the state of my soul, and for that matter, the state of every person’s soul. While I had given money away previously, I now began to look for how I could really be effective, really make a difference in what truly mattered: in people’s eternal lives.

He sold the Detroit Tigers in 1992, and in 1998 Monaghan sold 93% of his Domino's shares for $ 1 billion.

It was time for philanthropy.

Philanthropy

When Monaghan sold Dominos, the headline in the Detroit Free Press read, “I (Monaghan) Plan to Die Broke.”

"I came into the world penniless and as a Catholic Christian I know that I cannot take any of it with me, so it has long been my desire to use the material resources that I have been blessed with to help others in the most meaningful ways possible."

In 2005, he had $500 million in assets but had already distributed or pledged to give away $451 million.

Most of his philanthropy is toward Catholic higher education; Monaghan founded Ave Maria College in Ann Arbor in 1998 and has donated to numerous Catholic causes.

Readers, what do you think of Monaghan's story? From spending time in an orphanage to building the world's biggest pizza company to vowing to die broke?

And what organizations in Ann Arbor do you think Monaghan should be supporting?

Please leave your comments below.