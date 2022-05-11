Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

What would you do if you were a multi-millionaire?

If you are Ernest Rady, you promise to give most of it away. The San Diego entrepreneur has made a fortune that most of us can only dream of, and now he is trying to give it away.

Let's take a look at the San Diego man giving away millions of dollars.

Ernest Rady was born in Canada but moved to San Diego in 1966 when Ernest began his finance and real estate career.

In 1967 he founded American Assets Inc, a full service, vertically integrated, and self-administered real estate investment trust. With its headquarters in San Diego, it now has over $4.5 billion in assets across several industries, including financial services, investment management, and real estate.

Rady also founded Insurance Company of the West which he sold in 2006 for $3.9 billion.

This has made Ernest Rady a very wealthy man- and he has promised to give most of it away.

Philanthropy

Rady has been passionate about philanthropy and volunteer work focusing on education, the health and well-being of children, and scientific research.

Together with his wife Evelyn, Ernest signed the Giving Pledge.

Personally, there are four things for which I am most grateful. First, I am grateful that I live in San Diego, which, like many other cities in the United States, is a wonderful place to live. Second, I am grateful that I live in this country, where we have the opportunities, freedom, and stability that many people in other countries do not have. Third, I am grateful for the career I have had, which has been not just successful, but also a lot of fun. And finally, I am grateful for good health. Because of these and other blessings, Evelyn and I believe it is important to share our good fortune with others, and we are pleased to join the Giving Pledge.

Some of their generous donations include:

$130 million to the University of California, San Diego

$60 million to first establish the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine at San Diego's Children's Hospital in 2006 and a further $120 million in 2015.

$50 million to help create the Rady Residence at the Salvation Army Door of Hope Rady Campus to combat homelessness

$20 million to Jewish Family Services, a refugee resettlement agency in San Diego.

Ernest Rady is certainly fulfilling his pledge to give most of his wealth away.

