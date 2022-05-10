Des Moines resident gifts $45 million to local organizations

Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash

The generosity of Des Moines residents was once again highlighted last week when the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines announced they had received the largest gift in the organization's fifty-year history.

Thanks to the kind generosity of Des Moines residents Harriet and Locke Macomber, the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines received a $45 million donation.

Locke, a long-time philanthropist, passed away in 1998, but his widow continued to volunteer and support charitable organizations in Des Moines. When Harriet sadly passed in 2020, she ensured their charity would continue by providing lasting endowments to eight local Des Moines organizations.

These include:

The BWA Foundation

The Des Moines Art Center

The Des Moines Symphony

Drake University Law School

Orchard Place

United Way of Central Iowa

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

and the YMCA of Greater Des Moines

“The legacy of Harriet and Locke’s philanthropic efforts have one common element; they loved Des Moines and were committed to making it a better place to live. We are all beneficiaries of their gifts as will be future generations,” Maestro Joseph Giunta of the Des Moines Symphony

Harriet and Locke Macomber served on many of the boards of directors of the organizations they have bequeathed donations to. Although the couple married in 1954, they had no children.

The generosity of the Macombers is another example of the charitable nature being displayed in Des Moines.

Last week I wrote about Ben Silbermann, who had pledged to give away his billion-dollar fortune. Silbermann, born and raised in Des Moines, became a billionaire thanks to the business he co-founded, the photo bookmarking site Pinterest.

Readers, what do you think of the generosity of the Macombers? What other Des Moines organizations would you like to see supported?

Please leave your comments below.