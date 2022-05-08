Madison, WI

This Madison billionaire is giving it all away

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlt5q_0fTWCuDt00
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash

I have been writing a series of articles on billionaires and entrepreneurs giving back to the community. The feedback from readers has been positive, so today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on someone the people of Madison can be proud of.

Judy Faulkner is the richest person in Madison, with a net worth of $6.8 billion. And she has promised to give 99% of this fortune away.

Let's take a quick look at her story.

The richest person in Madison is giving her billions

Faulkner was born in 1943 in New Jersey and first came to Madison when she earned her master's degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

In 1979 after completing her Master's, Faulkner co-founded Human Services Computing (now called Epic Systems) with Dr. John Greist in the basement of 2020 University Avenue in Madison. Epic Systems develops, manufactures, and sells a proprietary electronic medical record software application known in whole as 'Epic.'

Hospitals that use its software hold medical records of 54% of patients in the United States and approximately 2.5% of patients worldwide. Last year Epic had $3.5 billion in sales.

This has made Faulkner a very wealthy person. And also led her to commit to gifting 99% of her assets while she was still alive.

Philanthropy

In 2015, Faulker signed the Giving Pledge, in which she promised to gift 99% of her assets to a private charitable foundation.

Many years ago I asked my young children what two things they needed from their parents. They said ‘food and money’. I told them ‘roots and wings’. My goal in pledging 99% of my assets to philanthropy is to help others with roots - food, warmth, shelter, healthcare, education - so they too can have wings.”

In 2019, Faulkner created Roots & Wings, a foundation that makes grants nationally while focusing on Wisconsin. The foundation "funds nonprofit organizations that help low-income children and families reach their full potential through prevention, early intervention, and in-depth programming that changes lives."

In its first year, the Foundation donated $15 million in grants to 120 different organizations specializing in basic needs, early childhood, healthcare, and human rights.

My estate plan has the money from my Epic shares going into a foundation. The foundation will give money to healthcare and do other things as well—reduce the disparity of care, improve education, especially for those who don't have equal opportunities, and if possible, help create a more peaceful world.

Readers, what do you think of Judy Faulkner's story? What organizations in Madison do you think she should support?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# madison# business# health# money# wisconsin

Comments / 19

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
27961 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Potomac, MD

The Potomac couple giving away their billion dollar fortune

Recently I wrote about the Potomac billionaire dedicated to giving away his billion-dollar fortune. He isn't the only Potomac resident who is being so generous. A couple of other billionaires living in Potomac have made a similar pledge.

Read full story
2 comments
Wyoming State

The Wyoming billionaire giving away his fortune

What would you do if you were a billionaire? Would you spend it all, or would you give it all away?. In the case of Wyoming resident Hansjorg Wyss- you choose the second option. Wyss, who has a net worth of $5 billion, devotes most of his wealth to help others.

Read full story
34 comments
Dallas, TX

This Dallas billionaire is having fun giving all her money away

"I will enjoy seeing it spent. I want it to go down with me." There have been a lot of success stories coming out of Dallas, but one that is particularly inspiring is that of Lyda Hill.

Read full story
167 comments
Florida State

The 9th grade dropout giving away millions in Florida

Herbert "Herbie" Wertheim has led a very interesting life. I write a lot about business leaders and entrepreneurs, but few have done as much as Herbie Wertheim. He grew up in a disadvantaged home, dropped out of high school in ninth grade, and avoided the Miami Juvenile Detention System for truancy by joining the US Navy at the age of 17.

Read full story
217 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville company to donate $50 million to local organizations

The Brown–Forman Foundation, based in Louisville, recently announced they would be giving $50 million to five organizations based in Louisville. The Brown‑Forman Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Brown‑Forman Corporation- the Louisville spirits and wine giant that manufactures some of the world's most well-known brands, including Jack Daniels, Old Forester, Finlandia, Woodford Reserve, and Herraruda.

Read full story
5 comments
Greenwich, CT

The Greenwich billionaire giving away his fortune

Mario Gabelli launched his first business when he was just five years old. From an early age, the entrepreneurial spirit was in his blood and saw him become a billionaire. Gabelli is now worth $1.7 billion.

Read full story
4 comments
Cleveland, TX

The Cleveland billionaire pledging to give away his fortune

Gordon Gund has had an interesting life. The Cleveland native is the CEO of Gund Investment Corporation, a billionaire, has owned professional sports teams, the San Jose Sharks in the National Hockey League and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball League, and lost his sight in 1970.

Read full story
139 comments
Atlanta, TX

This Atlanta woman was the first female billionaire to promise to give away her wealth

Last week, I wrote about Ted Turner, the Atlanta billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune. It received many positive comments from Atlanta readers, so I thought I would highlight another generous Atlanta business leader and entrepreneur today.

Read full story
20 comments
Lawrence, KS

The Kansas billionaire giving away most of his wealth

I have been writing a series of articles looking at people who have pledged to give away their wealth. Today I wanted to look at Kansas native David Booth and how he is giving back to his community.

Read full story
80 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore man who wants to give away his million dollar fortune

Stewart Bainum JuniorImage from WikiCommons images. Stewart Bainum Junior has done a lot in his life. He has run two very successful businesses, served for eight years in the Maryland General Assembly, and tried to buy the Baltimore Sun. Recently he has formed the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism with his family as a non-profit organization focused on local Baltimore news and statewide news in Maryland. Last year he created the online non-profit news outlet, The Baltimore Banner.

Read full story
89 comments
Memphis, TN

The Memphis billionaire who wants to give away his wealth

Paul Tudor Jones is a Memphis success story. Born in Memphis in 1954, he has become a multi-millionaire thanks to his trading and investments. But more importantly, he is a philanthropist aiming to make life better for those less fortunate.

Read full story
297 comments
Louisiana State

The Louisiana man giving away his billion dollar fortune

I write many stories about successful entrepreneurs and people with billion-dollar fortunes. But the stories I like to share the most with readers are that of people who are giving back to their community.

Read full story
168 comments
Des Moines, IA

The Des Moines billionaire promising to give away his fortune

Ben Silbermann is a success story that all people in Des Moines should be proud of. His rapid rise to become a billionaire before he turned forty is impressive, but what is even more impressive is his pledge to give away the majority of his wealth.

Read full story
28 comments
New York City, NY

The female social entrepreneur from New York giving away her fortune

President Kagame at a dinner hosted by Francine Lefrak and her husband, Rick Friedberg.Image from Flicker under Creative Commons license. Last week I wrote about the New York billionaire giving away his fortune.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami, FL

The Miami Dolphins owner is giving away his fortune

Miami is home to a lot of billionaires. While some of them spend their fortune on expensive cars and luxury mansions, there are some who look to give back to the community and assist charitable organizations.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

The Denver couple giving away their billion dollar fortune

I recently wrote about the three richest people in Denver. All three people help give back to the Denver community with their charity. But today, I wanted to share a story that is even more inspiring- of a Denver couple that has pledged to give away 98% of their wealth.

Read full story
60 comments
San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco "super angel" giving away millions

Ron Conway has been described as a "super angel." He has been an early investor in many successful startups that have earned him a fortune. But what sets this super angel apart from others is that he has pledged to give it all away.

Read full story
34 comments
Illinois State

The Illiinois billonaire giving away his fortune

In 2021, Illinois resident Jack Schuler was a billionaire. When Forbes recently released their annual list of billionaires, Schuler was no longer on the list. The reason? In 2021 he promised to give away his fortune and has started doing so.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy