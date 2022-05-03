Memphis, TN

The Memphis billionaire who wants to give away his wealth

Paul Tudor Jones is a Memphis success story.

Born in Memphis in 1954, he has become a multi-millionaire thanks to his trading and investments. But more importantly, he is a philanthropist aiming to make life better for those less fortunate.

Let's take a look at the Memphis billionaire who wants to give away his wealth.

Jones attended Presbyterian Day School before going to high school at Memphis University School. He earned money in high school and college by writing for his father's paper, the Memphis Daily News. Jones used the pseudonym of Paul Eagle for his articles.

After graduating from Virginia University, he began a career in trading, and in 1980 he founded Tudor Investment Corporation. He became known as a brilliant investor and even predicted the 1987 Black Monday stock market crash. That foresight allowed him to triple his portfolio value.

Tudor Investment Corporation now manages $11 billion in assets.

Jones now has a net worth of $7.3 billion. And he has promised to give most of it away.

The Giving Pledge

Jones has always been interested in helping others.

In 1986, Jones adopted a sixth-grade class at an underperforming public school in Brooklyn and guaranteed college scholarships to all students that graduated from high school. He also co-founded the Robin Hood Foundation intending to reduce poverty in New York City.

Last year Robin Hood invested $172 million in over 900 of the most impactful nonprofits across New York City, including over $80 million for COVID-19 relief.

Jones has also contributed heavily to his alma mater, giving over $44 million to the University of Virginia.

However, in 2019, he decided to take his philanthropy to the next level by signing the Giving Pledge and promising to give away most of his wealth while he was still alive.

"We have found that all giving is joyous; true happiness, in fact, is impossible without generosity of money, time and/or talents. We emphasize time and talent because intellectual capital trumps financial capital every time. But it’s the spirit of generosity underlying all giving that can have the greatest impact."

People often comment on these articles and ask why these billionaires need to publicize their donations. Jones has the perfect answer for them.

The difference between anonymous giving and joining the Giving Pledge is the difference between private prayer and communal worship: both are good, but the latter provides a deeper joy because it’s among others—spirits are joined and lifted even higher.

Readers, what do you think of Paul's story? What organizations would you like to see him support in Memphis?

Please leave your comments below.

