The Des Moines billionaire promising to give away his fortune

Ben Silbermann is a success story that all people in Des Moines should be proud of.

His rapid rise to become a billionaire before he turned forty is impressive, but what is even more impressive is his pledge to give away the majority of his wealth.

Let's take a look at the Des Moines billionaire giving away his fortune.

Ben was born in 1982 in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from the Des Moines Central Academy. While still in high school, he underwent heart transplant surgery. After high school, he went to Yale College, where he earned a degree in political science.

Silbermann worked for a time at Google but left to design phone apps before co-founding the photo bookmarking site Pinterest.

The first desktop version of Pinterest was released in 2010, and it soon became a hit. Pinterest went public in April 2019 under the ticker PINS and had an initial valuation of $10 billion.

Thanks to his 38% ownership of Pinterest, Silbermann became a billionaire. He has a current net worth of $1.4 billion.

And last year, he promised to give most of his wealth away.

Giving Pledge

In 2021, Ben Silbermann, along with his wife Divya, signed the Giving Pledge, in which they promised to give away the majority of their fortune while they are still alive. It was a public promise that backed up some of the efforts they had already undertaken.

Early last year, Silbermann announced an expansion of Pinterest’s philanthropy program to provide 250,000 shares of stock (valued at roughly $17 million at the time) in grants in 2021.

Of course, you don't need to be a billionaire to give back. So Silbermann is also encouraging all his employees to find causes they believe in and will match any donation they make.

“I’ve always been inspired by the work that employees do outside of Pinterest, donating time to causes and communities they care about.”

They also created the Tambourine Foundation, which is run by Divya and will distribute grants to worthy causes.

While Silbermann now lives in San Francisco, where he runs Pinterest, his parents Jane Wang and Neil Silbermann, are both ophthalmologists and still run a family practice in Des Moines.

