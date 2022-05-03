Miami is home to a lot of billionaires.

While some of them spend their fortune on expensive cars and luxury mansions, there are some who look to give back to the community and assist charitable organizations.

One such billionaire is Stephen Ross, the Miami Dolphins NFL team owner. Ross has a net worth of $8.2 billion and has pledged to give most of it away.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Miami Dolphins owner is giving away his fortune

Ross was born in Detroit in 1940.

He graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School and attended the University of Florida before transferring to the University of Michigan, graduating in 1962. He continued his studies, earning a Juris Doctor and then a Masters of Law in Taxation.

Ross worked as a tax attorney before he founded Related Companies in 1972. Related Companies is a global real estate development company that employs approximately 4,000 staff, is one of the largest owners of affordable housing, and has over $60 billion in real estate assets. Developments include CityPlace and the 400-room West Palm Beach Hilton Hotel.

In addition to his real estate development Ross also owns the Miami Dolphins NFL team and has part ownership in Equinox Fitness and SoulCycle.

All of this adds up to a multi-billion dollar fortune. And Ross wants to give it away.

The Giving Pledge

Stephen Ross signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give away the majority of his fortune while he was still alive.

“As a very young boy my uncle taught me a valuable lesson, the importance of giving back and using your impact and influence to make the world a better place. Although I have generally conducted my philanthropic efforts privately, I hope through publicly committing to the Giving Pledge that I will inspire others to commit to significant philanthropy the way my uncle inspired me."

His philanthropic efforts have focused on the "areas of education, the arts, racial equality, healthcare and the creation of more sustainable cities throughout the world."

Ross has donated heavily to his alma mater, the University of Michigan. These donations have been more than $450 million, making him the most generous donor in the college’s 200-year history.

He also committed $100 million to support the WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities to make cities worldwide more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.

Recently Ross announced a $13 million commitment to empower the sports community "to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice, and improve race relations."

Readers, what do you think of Stephen Ross and his pledge? What Miami organizations would you like to see him donate to?

Please leave your comments below.