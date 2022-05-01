Photo by Noah Silliman on Unsplash

Robert Toll is one of 2,668 billionaires across the world.

With a net worth of $1.1 billion, he has a fortune the rest of us can only dream of. But what sets Toll apart from many of the other billionaires on the global list is the fact that the Miami billionaire has pledged to give away most of his fortune.

Let's take a look at his story.

The Miami billionaire giving away his fortune

Robert Toll was born in 1940, the son of an immigrant from Ukraine.

In 1967, together with his brother Bruce, he founded Toll Brothers, a luxury home builder. Their first project was a small plot of land in Pennsylvania.

Together they grew Toll Brothers to become the fifth-biggest home builder in the United States, with revenue of $6.94 billion.

The success of the company has made Robert Toll a billionaire. And he has promised to give most of it away.

The pledge

In January 2019, Toll signed the Giving Pledge founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. This is a pledge to give away most of his fortune while he is still alive.

Toll has always been big on philanthropy, and it is something he is passing on to his children.

Apart from our own commitments to social justice in many different venues, we have engaged our five children in our Foundation work and believe the Giving Pledge next-generation vehicles will provide a meaningful platform from which they can share ideas and opinions.

Together with his wife Jane, Toll has established the Robert and Jane Toll Foundation to provide funds to "art and cultural programs, higher education, and for health and human services."

Some of the generous donations made by Toll include:

In 1990, Robert Toll chose 58 third grade children to sponsor through college

He has raised significant funds for the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross

Recently Toll gave $50 million to the training and support of public interest lawyers, the largest gift in history to this cause.

Readers, what do you think of Robert Toll's story?

Are there any Miami organizations you think he should support?

Please leave your comments below.