The Louisiana man giving away his billion dollar fortune

I write many stories about successful entrepreneurs and people with billion-dollar fortunes. But the stories I like to share the most with readers are that of people who are giving back to their community.

And one such person is Louisiana native Ryan Jumonville. So let's take a quick look at his story.

The Louisiana native giving away his billion-dollar fortune

Ryan was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1972 and grew up in a modest home surrounded by working-class families. Ryan got a political science degree at Lousiana State University and, after graduating, worked for the family firm, Louisiana Dental Plan, founded in 1988 by his father, Dan.

At the age of just twenty-four, he started his own business- United Networks of America. His business has since grown to "one of the largest providers of value added managed care products and services in the United States. UNA has more than 240,000 participating Providers serving more than 120.1 million members."

It is estimated that Ryan has brought roughly 40% of Louisiana's population into its membership roles.

UNA has made Ryan incredibly wealthy. And now he has pledged to give most of it away.

Philanthropy

In 2019, Ryan signed the Giving Pledge. This is a promise to give away over half of his wealth before he dies.

We are the “Human Race”, no man, woman, or child should ever be left behind! In that spirit, it is my duty and honor to join The Giving Pledge. I plan to continue working hard for the benefit of those in need. In the end, I hope that I can play a small part in leaving this world a better place for future generations. I’d like to encourage everyone to #spreadlove through one small act of kindness each day. It can be something as simple as a smile or kinds words for a stranger or volunteering for a cause that is important to you. You have the power to make this world a better place.

Much of Ryan's charitable focus has been on children's healthcare, but he supports many projects. For example, in 2019, he made the largest gift in the 22-year history of the nonprofit Warrick Dunn Charities. The donation was used to purchase 100 homes for single mothers.

He also donated 1 million meals to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank one Christmas to ensure that families would be able to celebrate the holidays.

Readers, what do you think of Ryan's story? What Lousiana organizations do you think he should contribute to?

Please leave your comments below.