The New York man giving away billions

Ash Jurberg

Jim Simons is won of the 2,668 billionaires in the world.

Simons, the founder of Renaissance Technologies, a quantitative trading hedge fund firm, has a net worth of $28.6 billion. That, of course, is very impressive.

But to me, what is even more impressive is his dedication to donating billions of his fortune to worthy causes. Simons has donated over $3.3 billion to various organizations.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

Simons was born in 1938 and has become of the United States' greatest mathematicians, hedge fund managers, and philanthropists.

He has certainly lived a very interesting life. He grew up in Boston and was a math whiz from an early age. He earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley, before working as a Cold War code breaker for the U.S. government.

He then went on to build a world-class mathematics department at the State University of New York’s Stonybrook campus on Long Island.

Finally, he made the move that made him a billionaire, starting his own hedge fund- Renaissance Technologies, based in New York in 1982. He retired in 2010 and has since focused on philanthropy.

Philanthropy

In 1994, together with his wife Marilyn, Jim established the Simons Foundation. The Simons Foundation’s mission is to advance the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences. The foundation also heavily supports autism research via the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative.

Jim Simons also established Math for America, a nonprofit that supports high school math and science teachers, and he has donated tens of millions of dollars to this organization.

In 2006, Simons donated $25 million to Stony Brook University, which was the largest donation ever to a State University of New York school. In 2008, Simons broke the record when he gave $60 million to Stonybrook.

Simons broke his own record once more when he gifted $150 million to Stony Brook in 2011.

There is no doubt that Jim Simons is using his wealth to help students gain education in New York.

Readers, what do you think of Jim's story? Do you have any other suggestions on how he can help the people of New York?

Please leave your comments below.

